“We were so lovedthe”. After seven years ends the (successful) marriage between the Gucci house and the now former creative director Alexander Michael. The official announcement, later the rumors press circulated yesterday in major international media, comes from Kering, the high fashion group that controls the Italian brand. In the press release, the company underlines the professional and human greatness of Michele, who has “contributed enormously to make Gucci what it is today thanks to her revolutionary creativity and always in compliance with the brand codes”, without however “succeeding in recent years a increase sales with the same vigor as the competition”.

Immediate comment by reply of the former now artistic head of the house what up Instagram let go for a long time message of “revenge”. “There are times when paths separate due to the different perspectives that each of us may have,” writes Michele on social media. “Today An extraordinary journey ends for me, which lasted more than twenty years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and my creative passion. In this long run Gucci has been my home, my adopted family”, adds the former creative head.





“To this extended family, to all the individual people who have cared for and supported her, my heartfelt thanks go, my biggest and most moving hug. Together with them I have desired, dreamed, imagined. Without them none of what I built would have been possible ”, underlines Michele again, who addresses the whole team (and the public) with his most sincere wish of life: “May you continue to feed on your dreams, subtle and impalpable matter that makes a life worth living. May you continue to feed on poetic and inclusive imagery, remaining faithful to your values. May you always live your passionsdriven by the wind of freedom”.

Special thanks to Michele also came from Marco Bizzaripresident and CEO of Gucci: “I want to thank Alessandro for his twenty-year commitment to Gucci and, for his vision, dedication and unconditional love for this unique maison, over the years as Creative Director”. For François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, “his passion, his imagination, his ingenuity and its culture have put Gucci at center stage, in the place it deserves.”

The Italian maison alone represents the 55% of the 17.6 billion euros of revenue of the Kering groupaccording to data updated to 2021. In particular, in this last third quarter, the brand recorded overall positive numbers with sales for 2.581 billion euros, up 18%, supported by both the retail channel and the growth of local customers in Europe Western, Japan, Asia and America. After the farewell of Alessandro Michele from the creative guide of the brand, the luxury sector inevitably remains under the eyes of investors: a Business Square shortly after the opening of the session the group Kering it lost 0.26% to 540.00 euros. Just below parity too Moncler which leaves 0.58% at 48.01 euros.

