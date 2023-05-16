Hey, fan of the Mexican regional. Yes, you, do not stop reading this if you want to know what are the luxury brands who are currently fashionable among the exponents of lying down corridosthe subgenre of the moment.

Gucci, Balenciaga and some more are the ones you will know below, the used by singers of lying down corridos like Natanael Cano, FeatherweightJunior H and artists who dominate the music scene in Mexico and have established themselves in other parts of the world.

The use of brands goes beyond looking good or bad, the latter is subjective. You look as good as you think you look and how society accepts it, for this reason, almost any industry usually has its clothing trends.

Among actors there are types of clothing or more used brands, among rockers the same, in rap until not long ago some companies and styles predominated, in the Mexican region it has historically been the same. Changeable, but with very similar exponents when dressing.

At the moment Featherweight, Natanael Cano and more recumbent corrido singers wear Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Supreme, Balenciaga, Adidas, Nike, Amiri and some other brands that you will know a little more about below.

Preferred brands of lying down corridos

gucci: is an Italian luxury fashion brand that has become a globally recognized icon of fashion and style. Known for its innovative and cutting-edge designs, Gucci has been a leading haute couture fashion brand for decades.

Prada: Renowned Italian luxury fashion brand, known for its avant-garde approach and unique aesthetic. It is distinguished by its attention to detail, the quality of its materials and its innovative design. Its products range from clothing and accessories to footwear and fragrances.

Louis Vuitton: A prestigious French luxury brand founded in 1854 by Louis Vuitton. It is internationally recognized for its high quality products, elegance and exceptional craftsmanship. She is especially known for her iconic pieces of leather goods, such as bags, suitcases and accessories, which feature her distinctive LV monogram and timeless design.

Supreme: is a renowned streetwear fashion brand that has become a cultural phenomenon and a benchmark for urban culture. It is known for its iconic bold lettering logo and its focus on collaborations with prominent artists, designers, and brands.

Balenciaga: is a prestigious brand recognized for its innovation. He has left an indelible mark on the fashion industry for his avant-garde designs, clean lines, and architectural structures, which reflect creative vision.

adidas: is a renowned brand of sports clothing, footwear and accessories founded in Germany in 1949 by Adolf Dassler. It is known for its iconic three-stripe logo and its commitment to quality, innovation, and functionality.

Amiri: a leading luxury fashion brand founded in 2013 by American designer Mike Amiri. It is characterized by its meticulous attention to detail that creates a distinctive and rebellious aesthetic.