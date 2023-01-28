By Silvia Aloisi and Mimosa Spencer

PARIS (Reuters) – French luxury group Kering has named Sabato De Sarno, a senior designer at Valentino, as the creative director of its flagship brand Gucci, the company said on Saturday.

At Gucci, De Sarno will be tasked with reviving a brand that accounted for two-thirds of Kering’s profits in 2021 but has been losing momentum in recent years after much growth in 2015-19.

De Sarno, 39, began his career at Prada in 2005 before working at Dolce & Gabbana and then arriving at Valentino in 2009, where he held various roles before being named fashion director overseeing the men’s and women’s collections, working close to lead designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Popular on the red carpet, Piccioli is known for putting a contemporary spin on the Italian brand’s flamboyant glamor line, sparking controversy, for example, with a head-to-toe pink look for US actress Zendaya.

“I am proud to have arrived at a house with such an extraordinary history and heritage, which over the years has managed to welcome and value the values ​​in which I believe”, said De Sarno, in the Kering statement. “I am touched and excited to contribute my creative vision to the brand.”

He will present his debut Gucci runway collection at Milan Fashion Week in September 2023.

Gucci Chief Executive Marco Bizzarri said that having worked with several of Italy’s most renowned luxury brands, De Sarno “brings with him a wealth of relevant experience”.

The selection of an experienced but relatively unknown designer with years of behind-the-scenes work is in line with the group’s previous choice for creative director, Alessandro Michele, who lacked much public presence when he was hired in 2002.

“We welcome Kering’s decision,” said Bernstein analyst Luca Solca. “Gucci – and Kering shareholders – need courage and an original point of view.”

Solca cited De Sarno’s profile as reassuring. “The eyes of the world will be on him to see if he too has the necessary creative genius.”

STRONG GROWTH

Gucci was under pressure to quickly pick someone for one of fashion’s top jobs after the abrupt departure of Michele in November, known for his flamboyant, genre-flowing styles popular with singers Harry Styles and Lady Gaga.

He had been in the job for seven years but left after tensions with Kering’s top directors, sources told Reuters.

Alongside Bizzarri, he oversaw a period of strong growth for Gucci between 2015 and 2019, with profits increasing nearly fourfold to just under €10 billion and revenues nearly tripling.

But in recent quarters, Gucci has begun to lag behind rivals such as Hermes and LVMH’s flagship brand, Louis Vuitton; with its performance in China becoming a source of concern for investors.

Kering is due to publish full-year results on February 15.

Investors will be eager to find out how the deal fared after Beijing lifted Covid-19 lockdown measures last year.

LVMH and other companies said sales had recovered slightly ahead of China’s Lunar New Year holiday.