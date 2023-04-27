“The 5 Star Movement has always rejected the left-right dichotomy, considering it outdated and the result of twentieth-century logic”

“At the state of the art, there is a coincidence of positions on some issues and certain parliamentary battles, but it is early to talk about a wider collaboration or a structural alliance”. Michele Gubitosavice president of the 5 Star Movement, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itthus speaks of the relationship between the party led by former premier Giuseppe Conte and Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party.

What exactly is the relationship between the M5S and Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party? Are you two distinct oppositions or is there a collaboration also and not only in Parliament?



“Movimento 5 Stelle and the Democratic Party are the major minority forces and cannot but share the clear opposition to the Meloni government. At the state of the art, there is a coincidence of positions on some issues and certain parliamentary battles, but it is too early to talk about a broader collaboration or a structural alliance. The Democratic Party is going through a period of transformation, following the appointment of the new Secretary, we will see if this change will bring it closer to the M5S. At the basis of every reasoning, it obviously remains fundamental an approach of mutual respect”.







Michele Gubitosa

The M5S seems more focused on economic issues, such as the defense of basic income, while the Democratic Party on civil rights. Is this a correct analysis?

“The 5 Star Movement has always fought to improve the living conditions of the most fragile. It conceived, proposed and implemented the Citizenship Income and the Dignity Decree, which the government is now shamefully preparing to dismantle, precisely in view of the day in which workers are celebrated. Today we are pursuing the same path for the minimum wage, so these are certainly issues that remain at the center of our idea of ​​a country, but it would be simplistic to identify the M5S only with social battles. our bill on homoparental couples, or the position taken by President Conte on the ius scholae”.

On the waste-to-energy plant in Rome and on the shipment of arms to Ukraine Schlein was ambiguous, are you much clearer?

“These are two extremely different issues, on which our position is very clear. We have always been against the Rome waste-to-energy plant, right from the start. On support for Kiev, we immediately recognized the need to offer our support to a country victim of a criminal invasion, but we cannot fail to think about the possible consequences of a further escalation.Letta’s Democratic Party has constantly maintained a warlike line, Schlein seems cautious on this at the moment, a sign that perhaps a reflection on the issue could be underway. We hope that there will soon be an awareness that the only solution to this conflict is to silence the weapons through diplomatic channels”.

