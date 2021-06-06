Sports commentator Dmitry Guberniev in his Telegram-channel shamed football coach Leonid Slutsky for mocking the general producer of Match TV Tina Kandelaki.

“Friends, tell Leonid Slutsky that it is not customary to discuss colleagues on television !!! Especially live! ” – wrote Guberniev. He added that there is professional ethics, and Slutsky, commenting on football, “floated a little”.

During a reportage on Channel One, Slutsky recalled that once “one figure confused Ozdoev with Azmun.” In 2019, Kandelaki urged to applaud Stanislav Cherchesov, Artem Dziuba and Iranian Serdar Azmun. She later admitted that she confused Azmun with Magomed Ozdoev.

The meeting between Russia and Bulgaria took place on June 6 and ended with a score of 1: 0. The only goal was scored by Alexander Sobolev, who converted a penalty in the 84th minute.