TV commentator Dmitry Guberniev ridiculed the desire of the President of the Russian Ski Racing Federation (FLGR) Elena Vyalbe to participate in the elections to the State Duma. It is reported by Sport24.

According to the journalist, the athlete takes care of her native state somewhere in the depths of her soul. “I think some personal interests are being pursued here: possible immunity, and so on,” Guberniev noted. He also expressed bewilderment at the fact that Vyalbe chose the Ivanovo region.

Earlier on Thursday, April 29, it became known that Vyalbe would take part in the primaries of the United Russia party in the Ivanovo region. The results of the preliminary voting will be announced on June 1. In case of victory, the head of the FLGR will be able to participate in the elections to the State Duma.

The correspondence conflict between Vyalbe and Guberniev continues for the second year. In 2020, the head of the FLGR said that she heard aggression from the commentator in her address, which is why she limited the communication of Russian skiers with a journalist. Then Guberniev said that he would not put up with Vyalbe, because he constantly needed to ask sharp questions.

Vyalbe is a three-time Olympic champion in cross-country skiing. She has headed the FLGR since 2010.