Guberniev said that Kanchelskis “farted into the sky”, talking about Russia buying matches at the World Cup

Sports commentator Dmitry Guberniev responded to the statement of the ex-footballer of the English “Manchester United” Andrey Kanchelskis, who accused the Russian team of foul play at the 2018 home world championship. His words lead “Match TV”.

“This is talking in favor of the poor. Dear Andrey Kanchelskis farted into the sky,” the journalist said. He drew attention to how the goalkeeper of the Russians Igor Akinfeev calculated the trajectory of the penalty in the match against the Spanish national team, knowing that “the match was bought.”

On January 5, Kanchelskis announced the purchase of the 2018 World Cup matches of the Russian national team. In his opinion, the team was “pulled by the ears” at the tournament.

The Russian national team at the home world championship in the group stage beat Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and also lost to Uruguay. In the 1/8 finals, the team of Stanislav Cherchesov defeated Spain in the penalty shootout, and lost to Croatia in the quarterfinals in the 11-meter series. Previously, the Russian national team has never been among the eight best teams in the world.