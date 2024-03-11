Dmitry Guberniev in response to criticism from coach Sorin: he is a serf

Sports commentator Dmitry Guberniev responded to the senior coach of the Russian cross-country skiing team, Yegor Sorin, who criticized him. His words lead Sport24.

Guberniev said that he felt sorry for the coach. “He is a serf peasant, lives under serfdom, under a mistress and masters. He knows that he can be sold, lost at cards, exchanged,” he calculated.

Earlier, Guberniev was outraged that Sorin was defending the leadership of the Russian Ski Racing Federation after the mass turnout of skiers at the Spartakiad. In response to this, Sorin called the journalist a scoundrel.

A massive collapse during a ten-kilometer race occurred in Sochi on March 8. A total of 18 skiers were injured and were hospitalized. The prosecutor's office of the Adler district of Sochi began an investigation.