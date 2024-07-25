Guberniev on the organization of the Olympic Games in Paris: such screw-ups would not have happened in Russia

Sports commentator Dmitry Guberniev criticized the organization of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. His words are quoted by RT.

“We are seeing how in Paris they ran out of eggs for breakfast, fans ran out onto the field during a football tournament. Nothing like that would happen in Russia,” the journalist said. Gubreniev noted that Russia hosts competitions better than anyone else in the world.

Earlier, athletes complained about the insufficient amount of food in the Olympic Village restaurant. They were not satisfied with the slow speed of replenishment of a number of products, including such popular items as eggs and grilled meat.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. The competition will involve 15 athletes from Russia, who will compete in a neutral status.