Gubbängen’s correspondent | The bombers flying over the city made Stockholmers nervous – this is how they responded to the street rally about NATO membership

6.7. 2:00 am | Updated 10:30 am

March at the beginning, I go out in the middle of the workday. We are having a remote meeting.

Spring has come! In Gubbängen, the temperature is twenty degrees, and the sun is shining from a cloudless sky.

I walk to the park that starts next to our house.

Change negotiations are underway at the workplace, and the conversation of my closest colleagues in the headphones is intense.

That’s why I can’t hear or see what’s happening in the clear blue sky.

I only notice it later when I open Facebook.

Someone there Claralinda asks in the group of the Farsta region in southern Stockholm:

“What aircraft formation just flew over Färnebogatan? Four machines in parallel.”

Roger answer him: “American B-52, bomber, escorted by two JAS.”

John specify: “One B-52, one B1-B and two JAS Gripens.”

It was an exercise between the Swedish and American air forces, in which two large American bombers participated.

They only flew at an altitude of 900 meters. The rumbling was frighteningly loud.

We are not used to this in peaceful Sweden.

“Ugh,” Claralinda replies. “How terrible!”

Leif intervenes in the conversation: “You should be happy that there are Swedes and our allies’ planes in the air and not someone else’s.”

Daniel has a different opinion: “It is not very friendly that we have been fooled into joining the nuclear weapons alliance.”

Now the online discussion is starting to escalate, it seems to be a feature of them in Sweden as well.

Sandra Maria: “Made fun of? You do know that we have cooperated with NATO since the 60s, right? And all the time more closely. Nuclear weapons are their own thing – but that we were tricked into it is not true.”

Frederick begins to defend Daniel: “It is a historical fact that NATO bombed civilians in Serbia. So should we cheer for NATO?”

Ulf rushes over Fredrik’s interpretation: “Nato bombed Serbia to stop the war of aggression:”

Then Ulf and Fredrik get into a heated argument about who knows history.

After that, the starter, i.e. Claralinda, returns:

“I don’t think American bombers should fly over Sweden! And not bombers at all.”

Ulf tries to argue, but Claralinda doesn’t budge:

“I don’t want to be allied with the USA! I want to remain impartial.”

Claralinda looks old enough in his Facebook profile picture that he might remember Sweden’s special relationship with B-52 bombers.

They were used by the United States at Christmas time in 1972 in the Vietnam War to pressure North Vietnam to return to the negotiating table. The Christmas bombing is still the largest operation carried out by B-52s. About 200 planes took part in the bombing, which lasted 11 nights.

After a few days of the attack, the Prime Minister Olof Palme sat at the kitchen table in his home in the suburb of Vällingby in Stockholm and wrote a speech. Four years earlier, as Minister of Education, he had already marched side by side with North Vietnam’s ambassador to Moscow in a demonstration against the Vietnam War in Stockholm.

Now Palme called for bombings to torture the nation. In his opinion, they had no military motive. He compared them to the destruction of Guernica in the Spanish Civil War and the Treblinka concentration camp.

But only half a year passed when Palme was in the fall of 1972 trying to convince the Prime Minister of Iceland to keep the Keflavik air base. From there, the American B-52 bombers were to protect the NATO countries Norway and Denmark, but also Sweden.

Neutral Sweden was doing secret military cooperation with the United States all the time. Military cooperation was not interrupted even when the United States, irritated by Palme’s speech, withdrew its ambassador from Stockholm.

But Claralinda didn’t know this, because it wasn’t told to the people. Neutrality was part of the national identity.

Now, on the sixth of March in 2024, Claralinda is helplessly late. The next day, the Swedish Prime Minister will take Sweden’s accession documents to Washington, and Sweden will become a member of NATO.

at Gubbängstorget is quiet on Sweden’s national day, June 6. It’s national day red day i.e. a day off, and this year it happens to be on a Thursday. So it’s Friday klemdag, the day between two days off, and many have taken it off. Schools are also closed.

I am in front of the convenience store Coop. Nice weather. I am asking the passers-by’s opinion on Sweden’s NATO membership and the celebration of the national day.

“Hey, halloj, jag halde på att göra en liten gatugallup här…”

The first interviewee walks past without stopping.

But the next one stops, a middle-aged man. What do you think of Sweden’s NATO membership?

“It’s fantastic! Fantastic! A little late maybe, but better late than never. Thanks to Finland!”

And how are you going to celebrate National Day?

He is going to work. “Så firar jag.”

Then the question is answered by a young man wearing a Stockholm University Humanities Association hoodie.

“I myself would have supported more European cooperation, a United European military force. I’m not a huge fan of Turkey or Ukraine or the United States. But this is now the best we have against Russia.”

The NATO position of the lady hurrying towards the detached house area is negative. Justification: “We want peace”.

For a middle-aged man, NATO membership is: “Bullshit.” It is unnecessary to waste huge amounts of money on NATO. They could be used for the benefit of the Swedes and not for warmongering. There is no need for war.”

Hours later, 34 people have stated their position on NATO membership. Thirteen thought it was good, six thought it was bad, and five thought it had good and bad points. Ten positions were can’t-say.

There was a more unified view of celebrating the National Day. No one was going to spend it any way. Two were going to eat strawberries, one was going to have pizza, one was just going to be at home and one was going to go to the gym.

Maybe these things are connected. Sweden has not had to fight for its existence for more than 200 years. Maybe that’s why the national day doesn’t feel like anywhere.