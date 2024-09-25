Mexico City.- The rumors of alleged infidelity and estrangement between Lele Pons and Guaynaa remained just that, because the couple, who married in March 2023, are still as in love as ever.

Recently, the famous influencer, singer and niece of Chayanne congratulated Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez, Guaynaa’s real name, with a message on his birthday on September 16, in which she literally said that she adores him. The interpreter of hits such as “Rebota”, “Se Te Nota” and “Monterrey” did not hide that the flame of passion for his wife is still burning. “My heart is very well, thank you for asking. I am deeply in love with my wife,” said Guaynaa, in an interview.

The only pain that “comes into the soul” of the 32-year-old Puerto Rican is musical, as he released a song with that title with the group Duelo.

The reggaeton singer said he has a special inclination for northern music, although his thing is urban music. “From the first time I heard ‘Cala en el Alma’, I knew I had to be part of this project. The lyrics have an impressive force and reflect those deep feelings that mark you. Óscar Iván (singer of Duelo) and I managed to capture that essence of what it means to have something that penetrates, that hurts, that leaves a mark on you,” he added. He knows that everyone at some point has gone through and suffered a farewell or loss, so he understands that the song can reach the feelings of the audience. “The song talks about that, and I know that many people will feel identified. ‘Cala en el Alma’ comes directly from the heart, both mine and Grupo Duelo. It was a project that took time to materialize due to schedules and some setbacks, but God’s timing is perfect and I feel that the result is worth the wait.” The song, which also marked a friendship between the Puerto Rican and the group from Roma, Texas, was released on platforms on Friday. “The chemistry was instantaneous and the idea of ​​this collaboration began to take shape. From the first time we went on stage together, at the Domo Care, in Monterrey, we felt that vibe and knew we were creating something very special. “I am convinced that not only the fans of Guaynaa or Duelo, but the general public, will connect with this song.” He makes it clear that putting on boots and a hat is a different experience, but he enjoys it. “It is true that Grupo Duelo’s northern style predominates in ‘Cala en el Alma’, but what excites me most is how we managed to mix our essences. Duelo brings that unmistakable touch of regional Mexico and I add my energy and characteristic flavor. “Even though the base is northern, we added a bit of cumbia and other elements to give it that fusion stamp that I like to experiment with so much. It’s proof that music has no borders and you can always create something fresh when different worlds come together.”