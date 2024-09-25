In the heart of Guayaquil, the air is filled with the scent of diesel, while the hum of electric generators intertwines with the humidity of the air. The echoes of buses and the cries of vendors encouraging passersby to enter their shops form a chaotic symphony. This is the city of commerce, where its inhabitants pride themselves on their entrepreneurial spirit and their desire for profit. However, today, most of the stores are plunged into darkness due to the lack of electricity.

At the National bakery, the ovens remain off. They have been without electricity for five hours, just at the time when they sell the most bread. Two employees serve the counters and try to fill the empty spaces left by the low production due to rationing. Almost a thousand loaves have been left unbaked after the unexpected power cuts. “We organized ourselves to leave the bread in the oven, but the electric company did not respect the published schedule. We have lost the bread that we sell the most,” laments Rux Pérez, one of the employees of the establishment.

Soldiers patrol Guayaquil during the blackout. Vicente Gaibor Del Pino (REUTERS)

Bakeries, pharmacies, hardware stores, clothing stores, organic products, candy stores and restaurants populate the block around Luque Street, an area brimming with commerce. Miguel Ángel Rumipamba, 50, spent $600 on a generator to power a light that keeps baked pork for sandwiches warm and a blender to make smoothies. “I have lost 40% of my income in just one day,” he complains. With 30 years in the food business, the last four have been the hardest. “Since the pandemic, the economic situation has been very difficult, and having our electricity cut off is one more blow to a broken economy,” adds the merchant, who migrated from the Ecuadorian Sierra at age 14 to work. Since then, he has not stopped. He did not finish school and went out into the streets with a cart selling iced orange juice and sandwiches. “I endured the rain and the sun and walked around the city centre dreaming of my own establishment,” says Miguel Ángel. Today, a huge sign with the name Soda Centenario has become a breakfast legend, typical coastal snacks and smoothies that he calls “raises the dead” by mixing fruits and natural plants. “People feel energised after drinking one of the smoothies,” he says.

As he cleans the shelves, he looks for something to keep him active while waiting for customers, who are served almost instantly. “Let the light come back!” the man exclaims, making the diners who are tasting cold empanadas laugh. The hubbub in the center declines in the afternoon and dies down almost at nightfall. The merchants in the area, and practically all of Guayaquil, have been facing insecurity for years. Having a business is a risk in one of the most dangerous cities in the country and the world. Between January and August 19, 1,150 violent crimes have been recorded, and the year is not over yet. No one mentions extortion; silence, in these conditions, saves lives. The Guayaquileño who visits the center faces fear with resilience and need.

Uncertainty about how long the power cuts will last has them nervous. This is the feeling of Carlos, who owns a small printing shop. “I only open the shop so that people don’t think I’ve closed completely.” His business depends entirely on electricity. “I haven’t been able to buy a generator because the situation is already bad enough and there’s not enough to cover additional expenses,” he continues. On the same street, the situation is similar. Shops are dark and without customers. “People go out less when there is no electricity, they probably think we’re not serving or they are simply afraid to leave their homes,” adds Carlos.

Next door to her shop is Ana Paula Suárez, who runs an optician’s. The two ophthalmological machines are covered with a sheet of cloth. “The electricity was supposed to come back on at 13:00, but it hasn’t come on yet,” she laments. In one day, she has only seen one client who left a prescription for custom-made glasses. “If a patient wants us to diagnose their eyes, we would have to do it the old-fashioned way and they probably won’t like it,” she adds.

The electricity came back on at 3:30 p.m. A shout of joy echoed through the city center. The generators were turned off, and reggaeton and vallenato music returned at full volume. No one knows how long the blackouts will last. They don’t even look at the schedules published by the government anymore, because they don’t believe they will be met. The Minister of Energy held a new press conference to announce that it rained on Monday night, but not enough to increase the flow of the Mazar reservoir, which feeds two hydroelectric plants. He also announced that on Thursday they will meet to decide how many hours of power cuts will be scheduled for next week. By Tuesday, most of the country had already gone 12 hours without electricity.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.