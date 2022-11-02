Guayaquil: Ecuador’s economic engine that ended up sick from drug trafficking

Neighborhoods taken over by gangs, prison massacres, and police overwhelmed by the firepower of criminals: drug trafficking transformed the Ecuadorian port of Guayaquil into one more crime capital in Latin America.

The city of 2.8 million inhabitants, which hosted the Brazilian final of the Libertadores 2022 on Saturday, faces unusual violence that is born in the streets and is reproduced in prisons with bodies shot, burned or mutilated with machetes.

So far this year they go 1,200 homicides60 percent more than in the same period of 2021, according to official data.

Also in Guayaquil, most of the 392 deaths of prisoners in prison massacres registered since 2021 have occurred.

In this spiral, a prosecutor has also fallen at the hands of hitmen and there have been attacks with car bombs and explosives, such as the one that occurred in August that killed five people in front of a popular dining room.

The authorities have not been able to establish whether it was a car bomb attack in the vicinity of the prison complex.

Located between Colombia and Peru, the world’s largest producers of cocaine, Ecuador was a transit route for drug shipments to ports, but the narco settled at ease, created an internal market and from Guayaquil sends hundreds of tons to Europe and the United States.

In 2021, the record number of 210 tons of drugs was seized, the vast majority of them cocaine, and this year there are 160.

An economic engine of Ecuador

However, the city was not always the protagonist of drug violence. Guayaquil is the largest and most important port in Ecuador and the second most populous city in the country with 2,644,000 inhabitants.

Furthermore, according to the Ministry of Finance, Guayaquil represents more than 20 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product, being a powerful growth engine. In fact, due to its geographical location, it is known as the capital of commerce.

Guayaquil in Ecuador, is the ‘economic engine’ of Ecuador, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The boost to competitiveness that is generated in Guayaquil is of vital importance for the economic development of the country

“Industry, commerce, technological progress, financial services and the boost to competitiveness that is generated in Guayaquil are of vital importance for the economic development of the country,” said the finance minister about the city.

However, the scourge of violence and criminal control are discouraging growth in Guayaquil and affecting the security and quality of life of its citizens.

In Ecuador, foreign investment has fallen to 49 percent so far this year. In addition, according to data from the European Central Bank (ECB), investment risk points in the country have shot up negatively since March.

This is causedaccording to analysts, due to the lack of confidence that the country transmits abroad due to the violence that continues to increase, the control of criminal gangs and political instability.

The serious crime situation in Guayaquil

The attack left five dead and 14 wounded.

Combined military and police forces dominate the entrance to Socio Vivienda II, the most dangerous point of ‘Guayakill‘, the neologism that became popular in networks. Inside the neighborhood, 20 uniformed men in black, with bulletproof vests, balaclavas and pistols, advance on motorcycles.

Some 24,000 people live in this impoverished three-stage complex, half of them Africans.

The shootings between gangs, which began in 2019, are more frequent and have forced the temporary closure of schools in the last month and a half.

Before they were known as gangs, but later “they began to identify themselves as Wolves Y Tiguerones and the situation got worse,” says a 45-year-old neighborhood leader who spoke confidentially out of fear.

The Eagles operate further up the hill. “Criminal gangs are more armed than the police themselves,” admits Major Robinson Sánchez, chief of operations for the sector.

Ecuador 🇪🇨 in the last 24 hours: – More than 10 attacks in Guayaquil, Durán and Esmeraldas

– 5 police officers killed

– State of exception in Guayas and Esmeraldas

– Protests by inmates for transfer to the Litoral Penitentiary

-Pamphlets with threats pic.twitter.com/F9LRUh2sQD – Yalilé Loaiza (@yali_loaiza) November 1, 2022

It is a ‘war’ of pistols against rifles. When the dispute over territorial control broke out, the families erected metal gates at each end of the streets to prevent the gang members from entering, but the police knocked them down in their interventions, so now the bullets whiz from one corner to another , according to the neighborhood leader.

Crime overrides authority

During their patrol, the uniformed men stop in front of a house and enter by force. They do not find weapons or drugs, but they do find three young men with tattoos on their arms with the name ‘Tiguerón’ in cursive, which is not enough to stop them.

Soldiers stand guard in front of the Guayas 1 prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where one of the worst prison massacres in Latin America took place in September with 119 dead.

Organized crime uses “children of 10 or 12 years” as sentinels or informants, maintain residents and police. As they ‘grow up’ in the organization they earn the right to ‘plaque themselves’ (tattoo themselves), not without first having committed a crime.

Here and there you see the “zombies” or consumers of H, a heroin residue that is sold at 25 cents per gram, although luxury cars also enter to carry or leave drugs under the noses of the police, remarks the leader.

Fearing that their children will be recruited, families abandon their homes and as soon as they leave, the gang members “are already installed” in them, he adds.

So far this year, in Socio Vivienda II, 252 homicides have been registered against 66 in 2021, while in Samborondón, a walled and rich sector, 14 cases have been presented, which reveals a violence as unequal as the city itself, where 26% of the population lives in poverty.

After searching a building that had a rice storage warehouse as a facade in Yaguachi #Guayasseized: 👉 1 TON 385 KILOS OF COCAINE In addition, there are 3 apprehended for investigations. More details in press conference🎥 pic.twitter.com/s4qTEkaDNc – Police Ecuador (@PoliciaEcuador) October 27, 2022

Only the weekend before the final between Flamengo and Paranaense for the Libertadores, there were 21 murders in the city, mostly committed by hired assassins.

The government of the conservative Guillermo Lasso has mobilized troops, strengthened the police force and carried out thousands of operations to dismantle the organizations, but the narco is still there.

The victims

On September 29, 2021, Tyrone Paredes, the eldest son of Myrta Preciado’s four, was shattered to death in the worst massacre ever to occur in an Ecuadorian prison.

He had been detained for a year for robbery in the Guayas 1 penitentiary. His body was among the 122 that fell in a confrontation with bullets and machete, and with explosives involved, which lasted for hours.

Myrta, a 44-year-old housewife who lives in the town of Durán, near Guayaquil, did not imagine that her son was among the victims because he was not one of “the gangs.”

Some relatives of murdered inmates have already gone to pick up their bodies at the morgue. Photo: Juan Diego Montenegro. EFE

The body of the 27-year-old was one of the last to be identified: his legs and left hand were mutilated, and he was also burned in parts. “My son did not have his head mutilated like others, and he had a scar on his eyebrow and a ball of meat behind his ear,” says the woman.

Those signs, plus a DNA test, confirmed that it was him. He never received official explanations or psychological help, much less an apology.

Sitting on the sofa in her home, Myrta spreads out a poster with Tyrone’s color photo on her lap. “Son, why did they kill you?” she asks herself.

For forensic authorities, the challenge has not been minor. “Before we did not face the cruelty (…) the disfigurement of the victims (…) We saw the use of small arms (…) revolvers. But now we go out into the streets and we are facing American rifles, grenades, explosive devices The violence has grown a lot,” says Police Major Luis Alfonso Merino, head of Legal Medicine.

Organized crime inside prisons

There have been announced massacres that follow the same pattern: prisoners notify what is about to happen via WhatsApp, says Billy Navarrete, of the Committee for the Defense of Human Rights.

“Finally the day arrives and they begin to hear shots and detonations. Families go to the outside of the penitentiary and the public force does not stop the attacks between pavilion and pavilion (…) There they kill each other” seems to be the “emblem “, he maintains.

Sierra Centro Norte Cotopaxi Regional Prison after clashes between inmates. Photo: RODRIGO BUENDIA. AFP

According to this activist, the prisoners are “hostages of the gangs” who have taken over the prisons to turn them into “safe” centers of operations.

The inmates must pay between 400 and 500 dollars a month to these organizations: “They pay for their lives, for their food, medicine, they pay for everything.” Even when one of them is killed, the family must continue to pay the “debt”.

The State does not govern the prisons. The detention centers are under the control of criminal organizations

“The money is deposited in an account, that is, it enters the financial system, it is a whole network without any investigation,” Navarrete denounces. His NGO records 600 prisoners killed since 2019 and 3,000 orphaned minors and adolescents as a result.

The prison population today reaches 32,400 people throughout the country (7% in overcrowded conditions against 30% in 2021).

“The State does not govern the prisons,” says Navarrete. The detention centers are under the control of “criminal organizations with the complicity of agents of the public force that allow, tolerate and enrich themselves with arms trafficking.”

