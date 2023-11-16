You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo.
Presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo.
This decision increases uncertainty less than two months before Arévalo must assume power.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A F
The Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office announced this Thursday that it will ask to remove the jurisdiction of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo in the case of an occupation of a university in 2022, raising uncertainty less than two months before he must assume power.
“The Public Ministry will present lawsuits against Messrs. César Bernardo Arévalo de León” and the elected vice president Karin Herrera to deprive them of their privileges, said prosecutor Saúl Sánchez at a press conference, while the elected president has denounced a “coup d’état in course” to prevent him from assuming command on January 14.
(Developing).
A F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Guatemalas #Prosecutors #Office #remove #immunity #presidentelect #Bernardo #Arévalo