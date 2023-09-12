This Tuesday, the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office) of Guatemala opened several boxes with votes from the elections of June 25, despite the rejection of Supreme Electoral Tribunal considering said diligence illegal.

The decision, unprecedented in the history of democratic elections since 1986, It is part of a raid carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, due to a case for which no official data has been disclosed.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal publicly indicated that it refused to open the boxes noting that, according to the law, “it is only up to” said entity and electoral bodies to review votes, but despite thisThe prosecutors of the Public Ministry advanced in their judicial procedure, as corroborated by other sources.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested to open 160 specific boxes containing electoral ballots from the first round, held on June 25, and within them are the votes cast for the presidency, deputies and municipal mayors, as detailed by the electoral court.

“This diligence is being carried out under the strict responsibility of the Public Ministry,” Luis Gerardo Ramírez, head of communication for the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, told journalists.

Prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche (c) directs the operation of the Public Ministry in the Electoral Process Operations Center, headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

This raid is the third carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, entity led by the attorney general, Consuelo Porras, sanctioned by the United States for corruption since July 12 when it began an investigation against the Semilla Movement, the party of the elected president, Bernardo Arévalo de León.

The raid takes place in the Citizen Registry department of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, in the center of Guatemala City, as confirmed by David de León, spokesperson for the court.

The Prosecutor’s Office also confirmed that it is raiding the Electoral Process Operations Center (COPE) in the west of Guatemala City to “obtain evidence that strengthens the investigation.” The place where the ballots from the election days held on June 25 and August 20 are kept.

According to prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, in charge of this Tuesday’s proceedings, The raid is an investigation into alleged anomalies in the June 25 elections.

The elected president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, shakes the hand of the outgoing president, Alejandro Giammattei.

Since Arévalo de León advanced to the second presidential round, the Prosecutor’s Office has tried to cancel the Semilla party due to a case of alleged false signatures during its creation process in 2018.

This Monday, during a transition meeting with the current Government led by Alejandro Giammattei and supervised by Luis Almagro, secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), Arévalo de León called for stop “the judicialization against the elected authorities.”

Next January 14, Arévalo de León together with his running mate, Karin Herrera, must take office for the period 2024-2028 and will lead the first social democratic government in the history of the Central American nation.

Arévalo de León, 64, warned on September 1 that there was an ongoing plan to carry out a “coup d’état” to prevent him from taking office on January 14 and pointed out Consuelo Porras as being in charge of these actions.

EFE