This Friday, December 8, the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office presented the results of an investigation that reveals alleged administrative irregularities of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. Based on that report, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated as invalid the elections of August of this year, in which the presidential candidate of the Semilla movement, the progressive Bernardo Arévalo, won. The OAS condemned the action of the Public Ministry and denounced an attempted coup d’état. Arévalo himself led a peaceful demonstration the day before “in defense of democracy.” Members of Arévalo’s party emphasize that the Prosecutor’s Office has no power to annul the elections.

The Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office) of Guatemala assured this Friday, December 8, that the elections won this year by the elected president, Bernardo Arévalo de León, are not valid due to alleged administrative irregularities of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

Ángel Arnoldo Pineda, general secretary of the Prosecutor’s Office, presented a case with “conclusive, technical and non-political results,” that supposedly demonstrate irregularities in the August 2023 elections.

Prosecutor Leonor Morales explained, for her part, that the electoral records used in the elections “were not authorized” initially by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. Therefore, she said, the elections for president, deputies, mayor and deputies to Parliament must be annulled. Central American. “The formats used were not those approved by the plenary session of electoral magistrates,” said the prosecutor.

The investigations were initiated by a complaint filed by a citizen, on July 14, 2022, who wanted to join a political party, but could not because he was supposedly already registered in the Semilla movement, Arévalo’s party, without his consent.

Arévalo denounces the blockade of his presidential inauguration

“Today we march in unity for this country that is going to flourish despite the corrupt,” said Bernardo Arévalo, on the afternoon of Thursday, December 7, in a peaceful demonstration, called “March for Democracy.”

Since his victory last August, Arévalo has denounced that the Public Ministry has tried, in every way, to block his inauguration, scheduled for next January.

The people have voted for change, they have stood up, they have made their voices heard, they have walked in the streets and been in the squares, defending with dignity their right to choose. pic.twitter.com/NLBM1zMZmq — Bernardo Arévalo (@BArevalodeLeon) December 8, 2023



The Prosecutor’s Office has taken actions, such as the cancellation of the Semilla movement, to which Arévalo belongs, pointing out a case of alleged false signatures to establish the political group.

Coup attempt

The Organization of American States (OAS), which has monitored the elections in the Central American country, condemned and described this Friday the actions of the Prosecutor’s Office as “an attempted coup d’état.”

“The actions and statements of prosecutors Rafael Curruchiche and Leonor Morales constitute an alteration of the country’s constitutional order, a breach of the rule of law and a violation of the human rights of the population of their country,” says a statement published by the organization. .

The OAS calls the current president Alejandro Giammattei, as well as the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court of Justice and Congress “to defend the institutions and constitutional order of the country, taking action against the perpetrators of this attack in order to preserve Democracy in Guatemala.”

For her part, the director of the Americas Division of Human Rights Watch, Juanita Goebertus, pointed out a “coup effort by the Public Ministry” of Guatemala.

Guatemala 🇬🇹| We are facing a coup effort by the @MPguatemala for annulling the elections. The international community and Guatemalans must act together to protect democracy. — Juanita Goebertus (@JuanitaGoe) December 8, 2023



Arévalo has not yet spoken. Andrea María Reyes, elected representative of the Semilla movement, clarified that the Prosecutor’s Office does not have any power to annul the August elections.







