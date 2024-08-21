Guatemala’s prosecutors on Wednesday asked that President Bernardo Arévalo’s immunity be lifted, accusing him of authorizing “illegal” payments to construction companies, a prosecutor said.

“The request was submitted” to the Supreme Court to “withdraw immunity against the president” to be investigated for the crimes of abuse of authority, usurpation of powers and resolutions violating the Constitution, a recourse that could later lead to the removal of his immunity, said prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche in a press conference.

Preliminary judgment is the right that officials have to not be investigated until a judge approves the start of the investigation. In the case of the president, the law establishes that if the Court gives the green light to the process, it must refer it to Congress, which makes the final decision on immunity.

The prosecutor, sanctioned by the United States and the European Union for being “corrupt” and “undemocratic,” accused the social-democratic president of having ordered former Communications Minister Jazmín de la Vega to pay multimillion-dollar contracts to companies allegedly involved in corruption.

‘Nonsense’: the Government’s reaction

“Mr. Curruchiche’s nonsense has no place in any criminal action,” the President’s Social Communications Secretariat responded in a message sent to the media.

Arévalo and the Attorney General, Consuelo Porras, have been immersed in a relentless war since last year.

If a criminal investigation is opened against the president, the prosecution can request a preventive detention order against him and, if the courts agree, it could cost him his job.

The current case stems from a complaint filed against Arévalo on July 16 by Ricardo Méndez Ruiz, president of the far-right Foundation Against Terrorism and also sanctioned by Washington for “corruption.”

“We have been able to establish then that Mr. President […] “He is the main person who promotes corruption and encourages impunity in Guatemala,” Curruchiche said.

The prosecutor presented an audio recording of a conversation between Arévalo and the then minister recorded in May, which was released by the local press.

In the conversation, the president notifies Vega of his dismissal for not having complied with an order to pay companies according to an agreed list.

At the beginning of August, Arévalo confirmed the veracity of the audio and indicated that the lists were prepared to pay after verifying that the works were being carried out.

Arevalo vs. Porras

The new case opens a new chapter in the confrontation between Arévalo, who enjoys the support of the United States and the European Union, and prosecutor Porras, who is also considered “corrupt” by Washington and the European bloc.

The dispute began in 2023, when the prosecutor’s office opened an investigation against Arévalo’s Semilla party after the social democrat sneaked into the presidential runoff by surprise with a tough message against corruption.

In this case, the prosecution has filed another request to investigate Arévalo for alleged money laundering in the formation of the party.

The president, who took office in January, does not have the power to remove Porras, whose term ends in May 2026. In order to remove her, Arévalo presented a bill to grant her that power, but the project is stalled in Congress.