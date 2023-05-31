Prosecutor Cinthia Monterroso asked the Eighth Criminal Sentencing Court that the journalist and former president of the Guatemalan newspaper ‘El Periódico’, José Rubén Zamora, be sentenced to 40 years in prison for the crimes of money laundering, blackmail and illicit association. Zamora has been a fierce critic of President Alejandro Giammattei and alleges that this could be the reason why the country’s Justice “persecutes” him.

“The Prosecutor’s Office could not prove that the money was illegal and it is incredible that they seek to sentence me for making use of my right to freedom of expression,” Zamora told the EFE news agency after hearing the prosecutor’s request.

The journalist referred to the request for Monterroso to sentence him to 40 years in prison. The prosecutor argues that Zamora “failed to prove the legality” of the origin of a transfer of approximately 38 thousand dollars.

Therefore, the official requested the maximum penalty that Guatemalan law contemplates for the crime of money laundering: 20 years in prison. A sentence that would be aggravated if she is found guilty for the alleged crime of blackmail, with a sentence of 12 years, and for that of influence peddling, with eight years in prison. Some charges for which he should spend a total of 40 years in jail.

In addition, Zamora would have to pay a fine for the 38,000 dollars that, according to Monterroso, he would have laundered.

Despite the fact that the journalist served 10 months in pretrial detention this Monday, the trial to determine his guilt or innocence began only on May 2. A process in which 27 witnesses proposed by the Prosecutor’s Office have participated. They all testified against Zamora.

A Guatemalan court began on Tuesday the trial against journalist José Rubén Zamora Marroquín, the main critic of the government of President Alejandro Giammattei, nine months after his arrest. EFE – Esteban Biba

The former president of the renowned media outlet ‘El Periódico’ has repeatedly denounced irregularities in his trial. Zamora assures that the court has not accepted evidence that would prove his innocence and has not wanted to receive the witnesses that he has suggested.

Zamora claims to be “a political prisoner”

The Guatemalan journalist has been behind bars since July 25. A conviction that led to the closure of ‘El Periódico’ on May 15. Since 1996, the newspaper that Zamora presided over has brought to light investigations into cases of corruption in high political circles in Guatemala.

Between 2020 and 2023, the media outlet had published more than 200 articles accusing individuals within the Administration of President Alejandro of said crimes. giammattei. One reason why many voices have argued that Zamora’s imprisonment could be politically motivated.

As far as the government of giammattei, at least 12 journalists have fled the Central American country. All of them denounce having been victims of criminal prosecution by the Guatemalan Judiciary, being accused of crimes such as money laundering, organized crime and judicial obstruction.

President Alejandro Giammattei faces his last months in charge of the presidency in Guatemala and was one of the great absentees at the 2023 Ibero-American Summit. File photo dated January 14, 2023 in Guatemala City, Guatemala. © Orlando Estrada / AFP

Last April, the Inter American Press Association denounced the conditions for free journalism in Guatemala through a report published by the organization, which warned that the country’s Public Ministry would be “degrading press freedom” through judicial persecution of communicators.

with EFE