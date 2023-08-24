The Guatemalan Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office) requested this week the Congress of the Central American country to suspend the Movimiento Semilla partyof the president-elect, Bernardo Arévalo de León.

The request was requested by means of a letter from the Public Ministry on August 23 to Parliament and confirmed this Thursday to local media by the prosecutor in charge of the case, Rafael Curruchiche, sanctioned since 2022 by the United States under accusations of corrupting Justice in Guatemala.

The letter indicates to the president of Congress, Shirley Rivera, that the seventh criminal court provisionally ordered the suspension of the political party of Arévalo de León on July 12.

Said suspension, however, was annulled by the Supreme Court of Justice in the same month of July, for which reason it is not valid, as the group Movimiento Semilla recalled this Thursday through its spokespersons.

Currently, the political group of the president-elect has five deputies, including Arévalo de Leónand in the recent elections on June 25 it obtained 23 seats out of the 160 that make up Congress for the period 2024-2028, thus becoming the third political force in the country.

Arévalo de León was elected as president last Sunday in a ballot where he beat the former first lady, Sandra Torres Casanova.

Since last July 12, the Public Ministry, whose leadership is also sanctioned by the United States, has tried to stop the candidacy of Arévalo de León y Semilla, due to an alleged case of false signatures in 2018 when founding the party.

Among the actions implemented by the Public Ministry, there have been raids to the headquarters of the Seed Movement and also to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

Protests in front of the Seed Movement headquarters.

“We know that there is an ongoing political persecution, which is carried out through the institutions, prosecutors and judges that have been co-opted,” Arévalo de León said on Sunday night in this regard, after winning the second round of elections.

“We know that this is ongoing. We would like to think that the forcefulness of this victory will be evident and that the attempts to derail the electoral process will not take place. The people of Guatemala have spoken forcefully,” he concluded.

