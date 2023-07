How did you feel about the content of this article?

Guatemala’s Attorney General pointed out irregularities in the registration of more than 5,000 members of Bernardo Arévalo’s party, which will run for the second round in August | Photo: EFE/Esteban Biba

The Guatemalan Justice suspended this Wednesday (12) the Semilla party, of presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo, due to alleged irregularities, pointed out the country’s Attorney General’s Office. The decision increases uncertainty in the problematic electoral process in the Central American country.

In a video posted on Twitter, attorney Rafael Curruchiche said that investigations had pointed to irregularities in the registration of more than 5,000 party members. However, to reinforce the confusion, minutes later the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) formalized the holding of the second round of the presidential election on August 20.

In the first round, held on June 25, Sandra Torres, who had 15.8% of the votes, and Arévalo, who reached 11.8%, were the most voted. In the polls of voting intentions, Arévalo had appeared in eighth place among the 22 candidates who disputed the election.

A week later, the Supreme Court of Guatemala suspended the holding of the second round, citing the need to evaluate allegations of irregularities made by nine parties.

In the following days, the polling stations crossed the voting sheets and, despite registering small percentage variations, confirmed the preliminary results. Only this Wednesday, the TSE ratified the second round.