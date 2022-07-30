Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei Unhurt After Shooting Attack

The president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, was unharmed this Saturday from a shooting attack on his entourage while traveling through a village in the northwestern department of Huehuetenango, a local station reported.

“Shots fired at the presidential delegation in the village of La Laguna de Jacaltenango, Huehuetenango,” said the radio station Sonora es la Noticia. He added that “there are injuries but President Alejandro Giammattei is unharmed and safe.”

Nevertheless, the Presidency has not informed anything of this fact and journalists from the state News Agency who accompanied the president on that work tour explained to Efe that they are fine and that they are coming back to the capital.

“We are doing well and we went to the first activity,” said journalist Brenda Larios, who covered the president in La Laguna. In that place, Giammattei and his Minister of Agriculture, José Ángel López, participated in an activity to encourage small producers and entrepreneurs to make their articles known and market them.

“Local products are being promoted in Huehuetenango, to support the small producer,” said the official, who shared with the neighbors, according to the official agency.

EFE

