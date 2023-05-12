The Guatemalan investigative outlet El Periódico announced its closure this Friday after almost 10 months of the capture of its founder and president, the renowned journalist Jose Ruben Zamora Marroquinin prison since last July.

“After 287 days of resistance, it is time to say see you later,” the outlet said in a statement stating that May 15 will be its last edition.

Zamora Marroquín, winner of dozens of international awards for his journalistic work, was arrested on July 29 on alleged charges of money laundering and blackmail, just five days after launching strong accusations of corruption against the Guatemalan president’s inner circle. Alejandro Giammattei.

El Periódico was born in 1996 by Zamora Marroquin and during its almost 30 years of life, thousands of cases of state corruption were published, including the scandals that led to the fall of the Government of Otto Pérez Molina in 2015.

Zamora Marroquín, 67, is in the middle of the trial against him, but has repeatedly warned that he is a “political prisoner” and that he will be sentenced for being uncomfortable for his publications.



El Periódico recalled in the statement that the case against Zamora Marroquín was created “in less than 72 hours“and that four of the journalist’s lawyers have been charged, in addition to the fact that investigations are being carried out against six communicators and three columnists of El Periódico.

José Rubén Zamora, journalist and president of the morning paper elPeriódico, was arrested a year ago.

The arrest of Zamora Marroquín has been widely criticized internationally by various organizations and social entities. According to various sources, the journalist has only one hour of sunshine a day in the Mariscal Zavala military barracks prison, where he has been detained since last July.

“We will continue to believe in a fair Guatemala and with freedom of expression, a Guatemala where democracy can flourish. Goodbye!” said the outlet, the birthplace of dozens of journalists in the Central American country.

The accusations of the Public Ministry against Zamora Marroquín have been led by the prosecutor Rafael Curruchichesanctioned by the United States with the withdrawal of his visa under corruption accusations.

At least four of the seven lawyers who have defended the journalist have been charged for allegedly conspiring with Zamora Marroquín, while three others have resigned for various reasons.

That is why Zamora Marroquín indicated this week that he requires a public attorney, since he had previously indicated that he would defend himself only because of the risk that those who defend him run.

In 2021, Zamora Marroquín received from the King of Spain, Felipe VI, the prize for the outstanding medium in Ibero-America, for the investigative work that El Periódico has carried out for almost 30 years.

Between 2018 and 2023, at least 30 Guatemalan justice system officials, prosecutors, activists, and journalists have had to go into exile denouncing political persecution against them.

EFE