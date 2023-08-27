On the night of August 20, while Guatemala nervously awaited the results of the second round of the presidential elections, thousands of kilometers away in the United States, a group of judges, prosecutors and former judicial officials internationally recognized for their fight against corruption celebrated in the exile what would soon be confirmed: the triumph of the progressive Bernardo Arévalo. They danced, drank, hugged, set off fireworks, and cried. The election of Arévalo represents for this group of 38 people the possibility of a change in a country with high levels of corruption and where many institutions are kidnapped by business, political and military interests. Arévalo represents a threat to this network of impunity. The night of his triumph, the exiled judges and prosecutors decreed: “They will see us return.”

The return to Guatemala will not be easy or soon. Arévalo informed the night of his election that he was opposed to the persecution of honest officials who have brought cases of corruption that have sometimes targeted the still president Alejandro Giammattei. The progressive candidate swept the second round with 58% of the votes with a strong anti-corruption discourse, a personal commitment to put an end to what in Guatemala is called pact of corrupta mafia alliance between political, economic and military powers that has plundered the country.

Thelma Aldana, the former attorney general of the Central American country, explains by phone from Washington: “I see Bernardo Arévalo as a strong ruler. It is true that he will not have Congress on his side, he has a justice system that has shown signs of being on the dark side, but he can impose his agenda, be an honest president and with that, Guatemala has already won enough. . He will make a transparent government. That is the strength of him ”.

Aldana has been in exile in Washington for four years, a city where most of the former officials who left the country are located. The former prosecutor achieved great notoriety with the International Commission against Impunity (CICIG), which was later dismantled by the Government of Jimmy Morales (2016-2020). The official led the investigations of the so-called case the line, which involved a group of importers who, with the complicity of Customs, cheated the tax authorities to pay less for the importation of merchandise. The investigations forced the resignation and arrest of President Otto Pérez Molina (2012-2015) and his Vice President Roxana Baldetti. Aldana has since become an uncomfortable character. He was the victim of harsh persecution and threats. He left Guatemala in 2018. The Public Ministry issued two arrest warrants against him for corruption cases that, he has said, were fabricated.

Another of the exiles in Washington is Juan Francisco Sandoval, Guatemala’s former anti-corruption prosecutor, who was forced to flee his country at night, escorted in a European diplomatic car for his safety, headed for El Salvador. From there he later flew to the United States. Sandoval celebrated Arévalo’s triumph and had already warned EL PAÍS that the population expressed with his vote “what they cannot do in the streets, because there is a high risk of criminalization.” The wide margin of the candidate’s victory was the tool “to express his weariness to the political class.” A similar position is held by Erika Aifán, the judge who resigned from her position as head of the so-called Court D of Higher Risk in Guatemala, due to the threats she suffered from “political and criminal networks,” according to what she denounced to this diary. Aifán affirms that popular support is a guarantee of change. “Today the best argument and the most forceful action of Guatemalans against corruption is the vote. Guatemala can today begin to write a history of democracy, justice and peace”, she said.

Enthusiasm versus reality

The enthusiasm of these exiled officials meets reality. News comes from Guatemala of a system that tries to reverse the electoral result and where the winner has received death threats. Across the nation, violence has silenced those who want to make profound changes to the system. Aldana has been a victim of this way of doing politics. “Four years ago she was going to be the candidate for the Seed Movement [el partido que llevó al poder a Arévalo] and the DEA warned me that an attack was being planned against me and recommended that I not be in Guatemala”, says the ex-prosecutor. The former official denounces that the Guatemalan authorities did not investigate the threats and blames Consuelo Porras, the current attorney general, not only for that silence, but for the persecution and criminalization of justice operators. Porras has the support and protection of President Giammattei.

The situation will not be easy for the new president. The 38 judges and prosecutors in exile are waiting for him to fulfill his promises and for a new Guatemala to emerge so they can return and continue their work against impunity. Thelma Aldana explains: “Exile cannot be described with a single word. Exile is pain, it is hitting rock bottom as a human being; anguish, anxiety, loneliness, uncertainty, fear are known. I had to attend a church, I started to read the Bible and I gained a lot of spiritual strength until I channeled these feelings and gave way to resilience”. The former prosecutor concludes: “You want to live with his family, you miss the climate of your country, the customs. We know that it is not the time to return, because there are no conditions. We hope that the Government of Arévalo generates those conditions for us. They will see us return, that is the dream we have and we want to fulfill”.

