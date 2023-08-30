Guatemala’s Supreme Electoral Court temporarily suspended the Semilla party, of president-elect Bernardo Arévalo de León, following a request from the country’s Attorney General, who found irregularities in the formation of the party group.

According to the Public Ministry authorities, one of the people listed in the document for the opening of the party said that he had his signature forged. In addition, the complaint says that the names of 12 other deceased people were also on the paper.

Arévalo, son of former Guatemalan president Juan José Arévalo Bermejo, was elected on August 20 after defeating former first lady Sandra Torres Casanova, in a result of 59% against 35% of the votes in favor of the opponent.

According to political analysts, this was the most controversial election in Guatemala since the establishment of democracy in 1986, due to high levels of judicialization and intervention by the Public Ministry, headed by prosecutors sanctioned for corruption by the US Department of State.

Anti-democratic coup?

The United States said on Tuesday (29) that it is “deeply concerned” about the actions of those who continue to try to “undermine” democracy in Guatemala and said it is willing to work with the left-wing president-elect.

The US government made the statement after the Supreme Electoral Court ratified Arévalo’s victory and, at the same time, the suspension of his political party, the Semilla Movement.

“The United States remains deeply concerned about the actions of those who seek to undermine democracy in Guatemala. These efforts undermine the clear will of the Guatemalan people,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked at a news conference. .

The US, according to her, stands with its partners in the international community and the Guatemalan people against “unacceptable efforts” against Guatemalan democracy.

“We look forward to working with the president-elect and will stand firm against attempts to destroy democracy in Guatemala,” added US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on X (formerly Twitter).

The condemnation of the USA is added to that already pronounced in the last hours by the European Union (EU), by the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) and by other governments of the world. (With information from the EFE Agency)