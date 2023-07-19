Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo De Leonfrom the Seed Movement, denounced before the Organization of American States (OAS) that the members of his party are being criminalized and persecuted, on the way to the ballot.

(Also: Guatemala: Prosecutor’s Office will continue to investigate the party of presidential candidate Arévalo)

Arévalo De León affirmed this Wednesday at a press conference that after the arrest warrant issued against Cinthya Rojas, a member of his party, he denounced before the OAS Electoral Observation Mission (MOE) that are being “the object of political persecution” and requested that the situation be investigated.

(You can read: Guatemala: why is the international community worried about its electoral future?)

“We will make complaints at the national and international level, but it is also necessary to organize ourselves to defend the truth and democracy,” added the academic, who on August 20 will compete for the presidency of Guatemala against former first lady Sandra Torres Casanova.

See also AGIKI offered ideas to develop the attractiveness of the regions of the North We will make complaints at the national and international level, but it is also necessary to organize ourselves to defend the truth and democracy.

The actions of Arévalo De León’s party took place one day after the seventh court of first instance, led by Judge Fredy Orellana, decided request the arrest of Cinthya Rojas and Jaime Gudiel for alleged anomalies in the registration process of the Seed Movement in 2019.

(Keep reading: Guatemala: why did the Prosecutor’s Office raid the headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal?)

On July 12, the Guatemalan Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office) tried to have Semilla canceled in the middle of the electoral process, alleging that the party had forged signatures.

However, the electoral authorities and the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court, denied the suspension since the electoral law prohibits a political party from being canceled in the middle of the electoral process and the decision is the exclusive power of the electoral court.

(In context: Why have the results of the presidential elections in Guatemala not been made official?)

Bernardo Arévalo (left) and Sandra Torres

“I am innocent,” Cinthya Rojas published in her official accounts and assured that the arrest warrant against him “is a clear example of the political persecution suffered by the leadership of Semilla”.

Judge Orellana, who requested the capture of Rojas, was added this Wednesday to the Engel List of corrupt actors of the United States Department of State.

(You can read: Bernardo Arévalo, the deputy who turned the Guatemalan presidential race around)

According to experts, the actions of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Judiciary against the party and the pressure on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal are an attempt to exclude Arévalo de León from the second electoral round.

The progressive candidate surprised on June 25 by positioning himself in second place in the elections with 654,534 votes (11.7 percent), only behind Torres Casanova, who obtained 881,592 votes (15.7 percent).

(Keep reading: The congressman and former first lady who will compete for the presidency in Guatemala)

EFE