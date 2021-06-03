The White House reported that the country will host the first of several centers for migrants and that Joe Biden’s government plans to open in Central America. The announcement was made on the eve of Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit and a day after Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s summit with the region’s foreign ministers to address the migration situation and human rights.

Washington takes steps to control migration from Central America. The US government confirmed that it will open several centers in the area for people seeking to arrive and request asylum in the United States.

The first of them will begin to operate in Guatemala in order to provide resources to migrants. The establishments will offer advisory services to those who need legal avenues to set foot in the United States, as well as those who need protection, asylum referrals and refugee relocation, according to Mazin Alfaqih, the country’s special adviser on the Northern Triangle.

So far, neither the Administration of President Joe Biden nor that of his peer Alejandro Giammattei have announced more details about how it will work.

However, the news comes within the framework of the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris, who will arrive in Guatemala this Sunday, June 6, with an eye on strategies to mitigate the problems in the region that cause the forced migration of thousands of people.

Among them, areas such as economic development, climate, food insecurity and women’s problems, as confirmed by Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders.

The vice president will build on issues previously discussed with leaders in Guatemala and Mexico, such as securing the border and leading trade missions to the region, according to her advisers.

Harris is scheduled to leave for Mexico on June 8 to delve into these issues before returning to his country.

Washington’s possible agreements with the governments of El Salvador and Honduras, other countries in the region with significant migration to the United States, are still unknown.

These measures are being taken after months in which President Joe Biden has faced pressure from Republicans and some Democrats, as the number of migrants arriving at his southern border has risen to the highest level in two decades. . The president’s opponents accuse him of being the cause for his speech in favor of migration and the projects he has presented to regularize the situation of millions of people who live undocumented in the nation.

The U.S. Formally Completed the Program Sending Applicants to Mexico

The program launched by former US President Donald Trump was known as “Stay in Mexico” or “Stay in Mexico” and forced thousands of Central American asylum seekers to wait in Mexican territory for the response to their applications, presented to the United States authorities. .

For this reason, at least 60,000 people were returned to that country, after trying to cross the border. Their appointments before immigration judges could take months, which caused a crisis at the border, due to the lack of access and income to support themselves while they awaited the resolution of their cases.



Central American migrants seeking asylum in the United States and were deported, cross the Paso del Norte international border bridge, in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on March 23, 2021. © Reuters / Jose Luis Gonzalez

But on Tuesday, the current Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, announced that the program is suspended, after failing to “adequately or sustainably” improve border management or resolve asylum delays.

“I share the belief that we can only manage migration effectively, responsibly, and lastingly if we address the issue globally, looking far beyond our own borders,” said Mayorkas, the first Hispanic and migrant head of the Department of Homeland Security. (DHS) of the US Government.

The official pointed out that the decision has “immediate effect” and comes after Joe Biden ordered the suspension of the registrations of new applicants on January 21.

With Reuters and EFE