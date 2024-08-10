In this edition of Enlace Centroamérica, France 24 examines the case of Guatemalan journalist José Rubén Zamora Marroquín, who has been in prison for two years. Reporters Without Borders considers this case a “symbol of the fight for press freedom.” Zamora was arrested in 2022, after making accusations of corruption against the then president, the right-wing Alejandro Giammattei. The journalist, 67, has been accused of money laundering and obstruction of justice.

