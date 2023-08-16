Guatemala will celebrate this Sunday the most controversial electoral process since the beginning of the democratic era in 1986, with the ballot for the presidency between the former first lady Sandra Torres Casanova and the academic Bernardo Arevalo de Leon.

The Central American country is experiencing a moment of high political and social tension due to the elections on August 20, which will define the Guatemalan president for the period 2024-2028, replacing the current president, Alejandro Giammattei.

The Libertad y Desarrollo Foundation published this Wednesday what would be the last voting intention survey before the electoral appointment on Sundaya photograph of the scene prior to the election.

According to that survey, Bernardo Arévalo would win with 61% of voting intentions against Sandra Torres, who only reaches 39% of the valid votes.

The survey also revealed that 42% of those surveyed state that they decided their vote in the first round a week before or on the day of the election and that 51% of those surveyed indicate that they have a high probability of going to vote on August 20.

They protest in front of the headquarters of the Semilla party after the raid on the Public Ministry.

Of those surveyed with a high probability of going to vote, 64% indicated their intention to vote for Bernardo Arévalo and 36% for Sandra Torres.

According to the survey by the Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo, which once again partnered with the renowned polling company Cid Gallup, only 7% of those surveyed said that their pastor or priest has told them who to vote for.

In addition, the undecided vote dropped from 29% to 18% between the first and second polls.

How does Guatemala arrive at this journey?

The situation, unprecedented in the democratic era, was detonated with the surprising second place of Arévalo de León and his political party, Movimiento Semilla, in the first round of the elections, held on June 25when the polls placed him in eighth place.

Bernardo Arévalo celebrates his victory in the first round.

Since Arévalo de León advanced to the ballot, the public ministry, led by US-sanctioned prosecutors, has tried to eliminate his candidacy, which if successful will give rise to Guatemala’s first progressive government.

“This is not a normal runoff”explained to EFE the political scientist and analyst Marielos Chang, an expert on the local situation.

“We had a judicial attack that left us with doubts, at times, as to whether there would be a ballot, and we are then seeing an election characterized by attacks against the Seed Movement,” adds Chang.

The situation reached such a degree of alarm, due to the raid by the Prosecutor’s Office on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the headquarters of the Seed Movement, that the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, made an inspection visit at the beginning of August to check on the ground what was happening and then present a report to the body’s assembly.

Who are the candidates and what are their chances of winning?

Sandra Torres, who was married and later divorced from the late former president Álvaro Colom, has reached the ballot twice, in 2015 and 2019, but lost by a wide margin on both occasions.

About Torres Casanova, Chang details that “he had a transformation overnight” by modifying his political “orientation” and thus “prioritizing the traditional” and usually conservative values ​​of the Guatemalan “family”.

“He used these elements to win the traditional vote,” says the specialist in political communication, who warns that if Torres wins, “it would be giving continuity to the Administration of Alejandro Giammattei,” the current president, whose administration has been criticized by organizations such as the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and Human Rights Watch (HRW) for criminalizing judges, journalists and electoral candidates.

Sandra Torres, candidate for the National Unity of Hope party.

The same opinion is held by political analyst Renzo Rosal, who believes that The ex-wife of former President Álvaro Colom (2008-2012) is the “continuity of the current system” in the Central American nation.

“She took this post, and now with greater force for having the Seed Movement in front of it,” explains the political scientist, referring to Torres Casanova, who was accused in 2019 of illegally financing her electoral campaign.

Regarding Bernardo Arévalo, Chang recalls that “at the beginning of the campaign he did not stand out”, but “now he has managed to position himself as a leader capable of reconciling between different sectors.”

The previous survey carried out by the CidGallup firm, on the second electoral round, already placed Arévalo de León above Torres Casanova with a margin of between 60 and 70 percent of the total votes.

However, many sectors fear that a victory for the presidential candidate from Semilla will not guarantee that he will be sworn in next January 14, in the face of attacks by his adversaries.

“The public ministry has played a belligerent role, outside its jurisdiction. And the courts, the executive branch, the presidency and some factions in Congress have also played a negative role,” says Rosal.

The decision of who will lead the Guatemalan State for the next four years is in the hands of the 9.3 million citizens (in a country of 17.1 million people) with the right to cast their vote next Sunday.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Efe