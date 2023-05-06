A day after a volcano erupted in Guatemala and sent a column of ash up to six kilometers high, the mountain, which is about 3,800 meters high, has calmed down, authorities said Friday.

The volcano, known as “Vulcan de Fuego” (Volcano of Fire), is located about 40 km southwest of the capital, Guatemala City. The volcano is currently releasing a weak plume of smoke.

For safety reasons, more than 1,100 evacuees from villages surrounding the volcano will remain in emergency shelters for the time being. The country’s National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology said smaller explosions and avalanches of material accumulating on slopes are expected in the coming days.

A major eruption of this volcano, the most active in Guatemala, occurred in 2018, killing at least 200 people. The volcanic eruption affected more than 1.7 million people as pyroclastic flows and hot ash buried several villages in the municipalities of Escuintla, Alotenango and San Pedro Ypocapa.