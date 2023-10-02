Hundreds of Guatemalans, mostly members of indigenous communities, began an indefinite national strike this Monday to demand the resignation of the attorney general and head of the Public Ministry, Consuelo Porras, for her attempts to intervene in this year’s election results.



The protest was called last week by the indigenous group 48 cantones of the department (province) of Totonicapán (west), and was supported this Monday by dozens of civil and social organizations.

According to Guatemalan authorities, 17 roads have been blocked by indigenous communities, including the northern entrance to the capital city.



The groups also keep the roads that lead to the borders of Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras closed, according to the state general directorate of road protection and safety.

(Read also: Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office seizes minutes of the presidential elections, what is behind it?)

The indigenous leaders ask for the resignation of Porras, prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, and criminal judge Fredy Orellana, to those who accuse of wanting to modify the electoral results of the elections held in June and August.

“We declare ourselves on an indefinite national strike, calling on all citizens and organizations in the country to join the protest,” said a statement from the 48 cantons of Totonicapán.

Protesters demand the resignation of prosecutor Consuelo Porras in San Cristóbal Totonicapán, Guatemala.

At the headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office, a group of 200 indigenous leaders are holding a sit-in, demanding an end to the judicialization of the electoral process, considering that “they are putting democracy at risk.”

The march comes three days after the Public Ministry raided the Supreme Electoral Tribunal for the fourth time and confiscated boxes with votes, despite the rejection of local and international organizations that accuse them of violating the law.

(Also: Guatemala: Bernardo Arévalo asks the justice system to dismiss the prosecutor for alleged ‘coup’)

Similarly, On September 1, the elected president, Bernardo Arévalo de León, accused Porras, Curruchiche and Orellana of carrying out “a coup d’état.” against him to prevent his inauguration as president next January.

The indigenous leaders assure that the “arbitrary” actions that these officials are carrying out are “attacking democracy” in Guatemala.

Protests in San Cristobal Totonicapan, Guatemala.

Precisely in this regard, the United States Government announced on Sunday sanctions for those who “undermine” democracy in the Central American nation.

“We are taking active steps to impose visa restrictions on individuals who continue to undermine Guatemala’s democracy,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The Government of Colombia also expressed this Monday its concern about the raid carried out by the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office). to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Guatemala and asked the authorities of that country to stop the harassment against that body.

(Continue reading: ‘We are seeing a coup d’état in progress’: President-elect of Guatemala)

The Government of Colombia urges the Guatemalan authorities to put an end to these acts of harassment

“The Government of Colombia urges the Guatemalan authorities to put an end to these acts of harassment against electoral institutions and to guarantee the democratic transition process,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today in a statement.

The Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD), the regional integration mechanism made up of Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama and the Dominican Republic, also expressed its concern about the “repeated interventions” of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Guatemala, which are “to the direct detriment of the independence of powers and the clear will expressed at the polls.”

In a joint statement, the four countries stated that “the search and seizure of electoral records represents a new unjustified attempt to question and delegitimize the democratic electoral process carried out on June 25 and August 20, 2023.”

Arévalo and the elected vice president, Karin Herrera, have called on the people to peaceful demonstrations to defend democracy.

*With EFE