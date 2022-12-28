Guatemala City.- The Public ministry of Guatemala announced on Wednesday that it requested, at the request of the US courts, the withdrawal of the immunity of two legislators and two mayors whom that country wants to investigate for allegedly drug trafficking

This is the national deputy, José Armando Ubico Aguilar, who before being elected had already served a sentence in USA for this crime, and has served as chairman of the Congressional Security Committee.

The waiver of immunity was also requested for the deputy, Freddy Arnoldo Salazar Flores, substitute deputy of the Central American Parliament and the mayors Crystian Omar Escobar Ángel, from El Rodeo, on the border with Mexico, and Esvin Fernando Marroquín Tupas, municipal mayor of Cuilapa.

“This request derives from the petition presented by the government of the United States of America requesting the provisional detention and the formal extradition of the four people to that country for issues related to drug trafficking,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

We recommend you read:

Requests for withdrawal of immunity must be resolved by the Supreme Court of Justiceafter investigation by a judge.