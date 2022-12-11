Monday, December 12, 2022
Guatemala | The volcano spewed ash to a height of two kilometers, the airport and the highway were closed

December 11, 2022
The Fuego volcano erupts every four to five years. In the 2018 eruption, 215 people were killed and more than 200 were missing.

Central America The Fuego volcano in Guatemala, one of the most active volcanoes, is erupting again, officials said on Sunday.

Fuego’s wake on the night before Sunday was so powerful that authorities were forced to temporarily close La Aurora International Airport in the morning as the runways were covered in ash.

In addition, an important highway connecting the southern and central parts of the country was closed as a precaution. The volcano spewed hot ash up to two kilometers high, while molten lava flowed down the slopes.

Fuego located about 35 kilometers from the country’s capital, Guatemala, and only 16 kilometers from Antigua, Guatemala’s main tourist destination.

Evacuations have not started so far, but the authorities are closely monitoring the eruption.

A closed road in the Alotenango region 65 kilometers from the capital Guatemala. Picture: Johan Ordonez/AFP

