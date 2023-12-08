Guatemala | The Prosecutor’s Office demands the annulment of the result of the presidential election – The Election Commission disagrees

Bernardo Arevalo, who campaigned with his anti-corruption message, was elected president in the summer.

Guatemalan the prosecutor’s office demands that the results of the first round of the presidential election held in June be annulled due to electoral fraud.

Campaigned with his anti-corruption message Bernardo Arevalo unexpectedly received the second most votes in the first round of the elections. He won the second round at the end of August with clear numbers.

The agency says that its investigation revealed ambiguities in the counting of votes for the June elections and that the elections of Arevalo and his party’s MPs should be annulled.

The country’s election board reiterated after the announcement by the prosecutor’s office that the election result is unchanged and confirmed. According to the head of the Election Commission, the annulment of election results does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Prosecutor’s Office.

North- and the OAS, a group of 35 South American countries, condemned the efforts to annul the election results as an attempted coup.

“The attempt to nullify the results of this year’s elections is the worst form of the collapse of democracy and the epitome of political fraud directed against the will of the people”, Secretary General of the OAS Luis Almagro wrote in his statement.

Arevalo himself has also condemned the actions of the institutions trying to invalidate the election result as a coup d’état, led by the Minister of Justice Consuelo Porras and the head of the prosecutor’s office Rafael Curruchiche.

On Thursday, Arevalo demonstrated in the country’s capital, Guatemala, in an anti-corruption demonstration with thousands of his supporters. Arevalo is supposed to start as the country’s president in January next year.

With a population of around 18 million, Guatemala is one of the poorest and most violent countries in Latin America. Numerous people have fled the country and traveled north towards the United States in the hope of a better life.