Guatemala | The political crisis deepens: a party colleague of the winner of the presidential election and his wife were murdered

Bernardo Arévalo, who won the presidential election, has suspended his participation in the transition process.

in Guatemala won the presidential election Bernardo Arévalon party mate Aníbal Ramírez was shot in his vehicle on Thursday. Ramírez is a former candidate of the Moviemiento Semilla party.

Also his wife Mercy Morales died in an attack that took place on a road in northern Guatemala, near the Mexican border. The news agency Reuters and local media reported on the matter, such as elPeriódico.

Central American countries usually celebrate their independence on September 15. This year, the holiday was otherwise restless in Guatemala.

The country has been plunged into a political crisis since Bernardo Arévalo won the presidential election by a landslide in August.

Previously this past week, Arévalo announced to the outgoing president Alejandro Giammatti to “temporarily” stop participating in the democratic transition process. Arévalo told about it in the X service itself, i.e. the former Twitter.

The reason is the Guatemalan prosecutor’s office’s repeated attacks on the election results. The Prosecutor’s Office has investigated suspected abuses on several occasions and opened the ballot box contrary to the decision of the Supreme Electoral Court.

Arévalo says there is a “coup” underway to prevent him from stepping up to lead the country.

Also, for example, the United States has expressed concern that the prosecutor’s office is trying to undermine democracy.

Guatemalan opposing the old political power, Arévalo built his campaign around anti-corruption. His entry into the second round of the presidential election was a big surprise.

In the second round, however, he defeated his opponent by Sandra Torres overwhelmingly. The spouse of Torres, who has already run for president several times, was the president of Guatemala between 2008 and 2011.

Arévalo’s father served as president of Guatemala from 1945 to 1951, being the country’s first democratically elected leader. After the 1954 coup d’état, Guatemala again became a dictatorship.

Arévalo was born in Uruguay, where his father was in exile.