How did you feel about the content of this article?

Semilla party activists protested in Guatemala City ahead of the Constitutional Court ruling | Photo: EFE/Esteban Biba

The Constitutional Court of Guatemala this Thursday (13) granted an injunction to the Semilla party, of presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo, so that it remains in activity until there is a final decision in court on the suspension of its legal personality.

On Wednesday (12), the Justice of Guatemala had suspended Semilla. In a video posted on Twitter, attorney Rafael Curruchiche said that investigations had pointed to irregularities in the registration of more than 5,000 party members.

Even with Semilla’s temporary suspension, Guatemala’s electoral justice had confirmed that Arévalo will run in the second round of the presidential election against Sandra Torres on August 20.

Both were the most voted in the first round, held on June 25, but court decisions following allegations of irregularities and fraud left the electoral process in turmoil.

This Thursday, before the decision of the Guatemalan Supreme, Torres had expressed solidarity with Arévalo and Semilla and suspended his campaign. She said she intends to “compete on equal terms”.