Thousands of immigrants who entered eastern Guatemala on foot, on their journey from Honduras to the United States, were stopped yesterday by the police, who fired tear gas at them, and by the military who beat up those who insisted on advancing by force. The security forces surrounded the migrants on a highway in the town of Vado Hondo, in the department of Chiquimula, on the border with Honduras. According to police figures, at least 6,000 of the 9,000 people estimated to have entered Guatemala have reached this place.

The deafening detonations of gas shots and smoke sent thousands back on the road, while others sought refuge in mountains. In their flight some dropped their belongings. Those who insisted on breaking the fence were beaten.

A health official in the region, who did not identify herself, explained that there are several injured by the blows received. Unlike on Friday, when the police were unarmed and did not stop the caravan from entering the El Florido border crossing, on this occasion a group carried firearms. “Here is the bulk of the caravan” and “we will not let them pass,” a police officer told AFP.

Since Saturday night, migrants have been stranded at this strategic point because it is difficult to continue on the other side, due to the rugged geography of the place. Hondurans say they seek to escape poverty, violence, unemployment, lack of education and health, which was aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the hit of two hurricanes in November.

Possible flexibility



The caravan is also encouraged by the hope of a possible relaxation of immigration policies in the United States, when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20. But Washington has already ruled out the possibility. «Don’t waste your time and money and don’t risk your safety and health. It’s a deadly trip, “said Acting Commissioner of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Mark A. Morgan. Donald Trump on Friday extended the “national emergency” on the border with Mexico, first imposed in February 2019 to unlock funds and build his much-heralded wall.

Dixón Vázquez, 29, a Honduran originally from Lima, Cortez, begged the Guatemalan authorities to let them continue on the route. “They have no heart, we are risking our lives, there is no work in Honduras, especially after the two cyclones and the pandemic,” he says. “We are going to hold out until they let us continue, just let us go because we are not going to stay in Guatemala, our goal is to reach the United States,” says Vázquez, who says he left his wife in Honduras.

The young man leaves his country but still wears it on his skin. He wears the Olimpia jersey. He says that agriculture was left without work because the banana fields were lost in the hurricanes.

Meanwhile, young spouses Víctor Clemente, 19, and Gisela Orellana, 16, tell AFP that they decided to leave San Pedro Sula, in northern Honduras, because half of that economic region was affected by the storms and the pandemic.

After just six months of marriage, Victor say they want to go “north” (United States), because “they have nothing to do” in their homeland. “They will not be able to pass”, warned on Saturday the director general of Guatemalan Migration, Guillermo Díaz.

According to the latest Migration report, about a thousand people had already been returned to the border, including 163 children. The Government of Guatemala reproached Honduras for the “transgression” of its national sovereignty, and asked it to “contain the massive departure of its inhabitants.”

Most of them left at dawn on Friday from the San Pedro Sula bus station, the usual departure point for migrant caravans. If it manages to travel 450 kilometers through Guatemala, the bulk of the caravan will then try to enter through the Tecún Umán border crossing in Mexico, which has already shielded its border.