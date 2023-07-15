Protest against the attorney general, Consuelo Porras, in front of the Guatemalan Public Ministry, last Thursday. CRISTINA CHIQUIN (REUTERS)

The street in front of the Guatemala City Public Ministry, which went from investigating large corruption cases years ago to persecuting opponents, was filled with protesters on Thursday afternoon, a day after the prosecutor’s office announced the cancellation of the Seed Movement party at the gates of the second round of the elections. The protesters, mostly young, called for the resignation of the attorney general, Consuelo Porras, and of the officials who tried to expel the progressive formation Movimiento Semilla from the electoral race, a judicial decision that put the Central American country on the brink of constitutional rupture and which has been ineffective for now.

The Constitutional Court has accepted an appeal that guarantees the participation of Bernardo Arévalo, the candidate for president of the Seed Movement, in the run-off scheduled for August 20 against the conservative candidate and former first lady Sandra Torres. The court’s response has so far thwarted the attempt of the apparatus related to the current president, Alejandro Giammattei, to eliminate an opponent from the dispute to place an official candidate. That was the maneuver of prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, an official sanctioned by the United States for corruption, and Judge Fredy Orellana, who on Wednesday had ordered the cancellation or disqualification of the Seed Movement. The party has initiated legal action against both.

The attempt was a “crude” movement, according to several jurists who denounced the illegality of the order and the meddling of a criminal judge in electoral matters. In addition, criticism rained down on fears of a rupture in the constitutional order. The operation was intended to get out of contention a party that managed to reach the second round, called for August 20, with a proposal to reject corruption and contain authoritarianism that has deepened during Giammattei’s term. More than one hundred journalists, former justice operators and human rights defenders have gone into exile due to the persecution that is brewing from the Public Ministry.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal indicated that Judge Orellana’s order interferes with the exclusive power that corresponds to that instance to cancel a political party, a situation that also cannot be done with an electoral process underway. In any case, until there is a final ruling on the legal actions that stop the cancellation of the party, the threat persists, according to the former constituent Aquiles Faillace.

The Seed Movement, born in the heat of the 2015 anti-corruption protests, has filed a criminal complaint against prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche and has filed a complaint against Judge Fredy Orellana. Both are accused of crimes such as breach of duty, abuse of authority for electoral purposes, resolutions that violate the Constitution and abuse of authority, and the judge, in addition, for prevaricating. Curruchiche does not enjoy immunity like Judge Fredy Orellana. An appeals chamber will now be in charge of determining if there is support for the advancement of a criminal proceeding against the judge.

Arévalo and the vice-presidential candidate, Karin Herrera, filed the complaint with the Public Ministry when the citizen demonstration was just beginning. “They thought they were going to intimidate us but here we are fighting for our democracy,” said the candidate, who thanked both the Electoral Tribunal and the Citizens’ Registrar for not complying with illegal orders.

The Public Ministry assures that it will continue with the investigations into the alleged falsification of the signatures of the affiliates in the file of constitution of the Semilla party, the argument used by the prosecutor’s office and the court to disqualify the formation. On Thursday morning, hooded officials broke into the headquarters of the Citizens’ Registry for more than ten hours during an operation led by fiscal agent Cinthya Monterroso, in charge of the case against the director of the newspaper Jose Rubén Zamora and the former prosecutor Samari Gómez.

A “heated” talk with the archbishop

On Friday morning, Attorney General Consuelo Porras attended the Metropolitan Archbishop, Gonzalo de Villa, in his office, who issued a statement stating that “the prosecutor spent most of the time of the conversation defending, in very heated ways , his person, his values ​​and his efforts”. During the day, the Attorney General’s Office tried to apologize and issued a statement in which it assured that “the actions of the Public Ministry are not intended to interfere with the date of the second round or to disqualify the participation of any candidate” and accused campaigns of disinformation that support this approach.

In the opinion of the analyst Marco Canteo, the virtual and citizen mobilization made it possible to show that what happened was not a legitimate action but that it tried to “spoil the second round by eliminating a candidacy and an attempt to avoid a change, however small it may be. The action to cancel the Seed Movement revealed an interesting narrative, to avoid any possibility of changing the current situation of the country, of changing the correlation of forces that allow a different course,” Canteo told EL PAÍS.

In the end, the pressure of the democratic forces, not all of them related to Arévalo’s party, was decisive. The Cacif, which brings together the business chambers that are identified as part of the establishment, spoke out against the cancellation of the party, as well as civil organizations, indigenous peoples, and university youth. The rejection of the attempted technical coup was unanimous. The pulse has now moved to the courts of justice and that is where the demands of the citizenry go, so that the rulings that place Bernardo Arévalo in the second round are confirmed.

