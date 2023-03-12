Guatemala City.- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake on the open Richter scale it took place in southern Guatemala, without the local authorities counting victims or damages due to the earthquake.

The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) explained this Sunday to journalists that the tremor occurred on Saturday night with an epicenter in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the Central American country.

“At the moment there are no damages,” said the state civil protection entity.

according to National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (Insivumeh), the earthquake was of magnitude 5.2 and was recorded at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The authorities added that the telluric movement took place on Saturday night and was noticeable in various parts of Guatemalan territory.

Earthquakes or tremors are common in Guatemala, because it is located in the Belt or Pacific Ring of Firewhich concentrates some of the most important tectonic plate collapse zones in the world.

In February 2022, one person died and more than 24,700 were affected by a magnitude 68 earthquake, also with an epicenter on the coast of the Pacific Ocean.

On February 4, 1976, the Central American country suffered the largest earthquake in its history, with more than 23,000 deaths and 76,000 injuries, according to official calculations.