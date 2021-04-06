Guatemala has purchased a batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. This was stated by the President of the country Alejandro Giammattei, reports the newspaper La Hora.

The country has already paid 50 percent of the purchase price and expects delivery of eight million doses of the drug in the next 15 days, he said. In total, the Guatemalan government has decided to purchase 16 million units of the two-component drug.

The Ministry of Health of Guatemala, as part of an accelerated procedure, registered the Russian vaccine against coronavirus at the end of February.

On April 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Argentine leader Alberto Fernandez, who had contracted the coronavirus, to inquire about his health. Fernandez thanked Putin and noted that he had a mild course of the infection, thanks to the positive effect of the Sputnik V vaccine, which he had previously been vaccinated.

On April 4, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the number of Russians wishing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus infection COVID-2019 has grown sharply. She stressed that vaccination is especially important on the eve of the spring-summer season, and added that vaccination is “not scary, painless.” Golikova herself was vaccinated against coronavirus in the fall of 2020.