Thousands of Guatemalans demonstrated in front of the government headquarters in Guatemala City on September 2. They demanded the denunciation of the Attorney General Consuelo Porras, among other government actors, whom they consider responsible for the attempted “coup d’état” denounced by President-elect Bernardo Arévalo, after the suspension of his Semilla party, on August 28. Protests were also filed in other cities and rural areas of the country.

Convened by different civil society organizations, including university groups and indigenous populations, protesters (approximately 4,000, according to Agencia EFE) paraded through the capital and met in front of the National Palace of Culture, seat of the Guatemalan Government, to demand the resignation of the General Prosecutor Consuelo Porras and of the Special Prosecutor Against Impunity Rafael Curruchiche.

Both were accused by the president-elect, Bernardo Arévalo, of orchestrating a “coup d’état” to prevent him from ascending to the Presidency on January 14, 2024. The two prosecutors are part of the Engel List of the United States, that is, They are considered undemocratic actors who favor corruption in Central America and therefore their visa is banned.

The protesters included Fredy Orellana (judge who made the suspension of the Semilla party effective on August 28) in the list of political actors they consider should leave office. And the United States Department of State has accused the judge of “undermining Justice.”

On September 1, Bernardo Arévalo called for unity to overthrow the “forces that intend to leave us submerged in corruption, impunity and poverty.” However, he did not directly call for the protests that swept the country on Saturday.

“If there are no reforms, there will be a revolution” or “my vote is respected” were the words on the banners that could be read on Saturday in the center of the capital.

We are here to defend democracy. We are here to defend the votes, because we do not want a coup. We are here because the people chose it. We are here because we do not want the corrupt pact of a dictatorship, the protesters chanted in the street, as reported by the local media Community Press.

The population, which has participated in the protests, includes different ethnic groups and ages. In Quetzaltenango, the second largest city in the country, the protests were called by the Association of Retired Men and Women, but also among the citizens who joined the protest was the internationally recognized Mayan Kaqchikel singer Sara Curruchich.

According to reports from the Community Press, there are more protests called on the Pacific coast of the country, on Sunday, September 3, and a day later actions by indigenous peoples’ organizations at the national level are expected.

Demonstrators demand the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras and anti-corruption prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on September 2, 2023. AFP – JOHAN ORDONEZ

“The legal conflict is nothing more than the makeup of reality,” said Walter del Cid, from the civil organization Movement for Democracy, to the local media. Free Press. “They want the elected government not to take over the Executive branch,” he accused. He added that demonstrations would continue to be called until the results of the elections were respected and the actors accused of interfering in them resigned.

“If they do not reverse their coup agenda, we reiterate the call to the organizations and the population in general to start the paralysis of the country,” he declared.

The response of the Public Ministry

In a statement, the Prosecutor’s Office reacted to the protests by rejecting the accusations, but clarifying that “citizens’ right to petition is respected” even though there are “legal mechanisms already established” for these circumstances.

All the actions of the Public Ministry have been carried out in strict adherence and compliance with its constitutional mandate, addressing citizen complaints without sparing efforts to guarantee a timely response to crime victims, which provides certainty to the people of Guatemala that all complaints are investigated properly. objective, impartial and technical manner, declared the institution.

In defense of Attorney General Consuelo Porras, who was appointed to the position after having successfully passed the various tests of the Nomination Commission, the document added: “She obtained the best grade in all academic, professional, and ethical aspects evaluated, demonstrating so it meets all the constitutional requirements”, which allowed him to continue in his second term at the head of the Prosecutor’s Office.

A technical coup, according to Bernardo Arévalo

Bernardo Arévalo denounced a “coup in progress.” Not one caused by military force but by legal tricks, but with the same objective: to interrupt the exercise of a power considered legitimate. In this case, blocking it from before ascending to the Presidency.

In a press conference on September 1, the leader of the Movimiento Semilla party, accompanied by Vice President-elect Karin Herrera, alleged that “the justice apparatus is used to violate Justice itself,” since “the popular will is being mocked freely expressed at the polls.

The president-elect stressed the complicity of the Board of Directors of the Congress of the Republic, led by the ruling party, which would form part of the “corrupt group.”

President-elect and Vice-President-elect Bernardo Arévalo and Karin Herrera hold a press conference denouncing the persecution of the Movimiento Semilla party on September 1, 2023 in Guatemala City, Guatemala. AFP – JOHAN ORDONEZ

On July 12, the Prosecutor’s Office ordered the suspension of Movimiento Semilla for alleged irregularities in the party’s constitution. Guatemalan law establishes that the only instance with the power to suspend a party in electoral contention is the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, but thanks to an amparo from the Constitutional Court, the party was able to run in the second round.

Seed Movement won the second round elections on August 20 with 58% of the votes, which had a percentage of citizen participation 15 points higher than in the second round of 2019.

While Bernardo Arévalo was giving the press conference, the Organization of American States (OAS) was meeting in Washington to express its concern about the political landscape in Guatemala. It was concluded that Luis Almagro, secretary general of the organization, would have the authority to oversee the transition of power in the country in January.

The Administration of current Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei organized a first meeting with Arévalo on Monday, September 4, which will be accompanied by the OAS.

In the most recent turn of events, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced on Sunday morning, September 3, that the plenary session of magistrates stopped the suspension of the Movimiento Semilla party, until the end of the electoral process on October 31, as it should have happened. originally.

With local media and EFE