Dozens of protesters in Guatemala arrived this Monday at the home of the attorney general and head of the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office), Consuelo Porras Argueta, to demand his resignation for interfering in the electoral process.

The protesters, amid shouts and slogans, showed up at one of the residences with private security of the attorney general, according to Efe.

The dissidents ask for the resignation of the head of the Public Ministry for trying to modify the results of the elections held in June and last August, won surprisingly by academic Bernardo Arévalo de León.

In total, there are around 200 people waiting outside the private residential complex, located in a sector in the west of Guatemala City.

The protesters warned that the protest is peaceful, but they want to corroborate if Porras Argueta is inside your home.

“The people, united, will never be defeated!” is one of the slogans of the crowd on the outskirts of the place.

Meanwhile, the protesters indicated that, according to neighbors of the attorney general, Porras Argueta is not at his residence.

The Central American country is experiencing an unprecedented national strike this Monday, a week after general sit-ins at the national level to demand the resignation of the attorney general and head of the Public Ministry.

At least 80 roads are blocked this Monday for the eighth consecutive day, based on official data.

Protesters accuse Porras Argueta of trying to reverse this year’s election results.

The prosecutor, for her part, appeared early this Monday in a video released by the Public Ministry where she criticized the road blockages.

“These illegal blockades seriously violate the rights of Guatemalans,” emphasized Porras Argueta, without referring to a possible resignation, ruled out last week according to his communications department.

The prosecutor called on the Executive Branch, led by the president, Alejandro Giammattei, so that through the security forces “act immediately” and free the highway crossings and the headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office that have remained blocked since last October 2.

For his part, Arévalo de León has reiterated since September 1 that Prosecutor Porras is leading an “ongoing coup d’état”, which aims to prevent her from assuming the presidency on January 14.

Message from the Attorney General of the Republic and Head of the Public Ministry, Dr. María Consuelo Porras Argueta, to the Guatemalan population: pic.twitter.com/zAOV3vbfDk — MP of Guatemala (@MPguatemala) October 9, 2023

Porras and the leadership of the Public Ministry were sanctioned in the last two years with the withdrawal of their visa by the United States, under accusations of “undermining” Justice in Guatemala.

