He Public Ministry (MP, Public Prosecutor’s Office) of Guatemala reported this Friday that it “will continue” investigating a criminal case against the Seed Movement social democratic political grouping, of the presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo de Leon.

Through a press release, The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the investigations against the Seed Movement continue, that by the hand of Arévalo de León advanced to the second electoral round in Guatemala after the elections of June 25.

Last Wednesday, the Public Ministry caused a political earthquake in the Central American country by accuse Semilla of corruption for an alleged case of false signatures and attempt to suspend the candidacy of Arévalo de León.

However, on Thursday The Constitutional Court, Guatemala’s highest court, legally annulled the request of the Prosecutor’s Office to suspend Semilla of the elections and likewise the Supreme Electoral Tribunal indicated that it would not take into account the action of the Public Ministry.

“In accordance with what was resolved by the Constitutional Court and, within the framework of respect for the guarantees of due process, The Public Prosecutor’s Office, according to its competence, will continue with the corresponding investigations.“, the entity pointed out this Friday in the press release.

Bernardo Arévalo, presidential candidate in Guatemala.

The elections on June 25 were won by former first lady Sandra Torres Casanova, from the National Unity of Hope (UNE), as all the polls announced. Surprisingly, Second place was Arévalo de León, whom the polls placed in seventh or eighth place.

That is why Torres Casanova and Arévalo de León are heading to the second electoral round to define the president of the Central American country for the period 2024-2028 on August 20.

However, from the same social democratic party they have warned that more actions could be registered by the Public Ministry in search of his candidacy.

The investigation against Semilla is in charge of section chief Rafael Curruchiche, sanctioned in 2022 by the United States with the withdrawal of his visa on charges of creating false cases against ex-authorities.

The Seed Movement was born from the anti-corruption demonstrations in the Central American country during 2015 and among its principles is social justice and the end of impunity.

What is happening in Guatemala?

