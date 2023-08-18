The head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity (Feci), of the Public Ministry of Guatemala, Rafael Curruchiche, indicated that he does not rule out searches and arrest warrants, after the presidential runoff on August 20, against leaders of the Seed Movement, of the candidate for the Presidency Bernardo Arévalo, and favorite according to the polls. The accusation points to the alleged irregular affiliation of hundreds of people to reach the number of members necessary to register the party. Points reproached by the bench as a “technical coup d’état”.

A new political turbulence threatens to take place in Guatemala, this time it would be after the second round of presidential elections next Sunday, August 20. Ballotage contested by former first lady Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo, of the Seed Movement.

“We do not rule out raids, we do not rule out arrest warrants, we do not rule out pre-trial requests (to raise privileges) after August 20,” prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche declared at the court building in the country’s capital.

The head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity (Feci), of the Public Ministry, thus referred to the process of investigations against the political caucus of Arévalo, a favorite according to local polls to reach the Presidency.

The accusation points to the alleged affiliation by the Seed Movement of 18 deceased and more than 300 people registered irregularly to reach the number of affiliates necessary to register the party.

However, previously the center-left candidate has rejected the accusations, which he even described as a “technical coup.”

Last July, the Prosecutor’s Office requested the suspension of that party. Although Arévalo will finally contest the Presidency in the second round – after the Constitutional Court (CC) protected the party and blocked the controversial suspension of Semilla – the conflictive scenario is far from over, according to Curruchiche’s announcement.

“I estimate that after August 20 they will have to register the suspension of the political party in the system” Semilla, assured the prosecutor, referring to the measure already ordered by the controversial judge Fredy Orellana, but revoked by the country’s highest court, the Constitutional Court.

The request to revoke the participation of Semilla unleashed a wave of reactions inside and outside the Central American country.

The crusade between Semilla and the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office

Curruchiche’s complaint against Semilla began after Arévalo gave a surprise in the first electoral round on June 25 and went to the second round along with former first lady Sandra Torres. Both are social democrats, but she is seen as the candidate for continuity and he as the champion of change.

On July 12, at the request of Curruchiche, Judge Orellana disqualified Semilla, which put the ballot in check and caused a wave of indignation in the country and abroad.

Curruchiche alleges that there were alleged irregularities in the collection of citizen signatures to register Semilla as a party in 2017 and 2018.

The prosecutor indicated that among the thousands of signatures of party affiliates there are 18 deceased and 319 people whose identification document does not correspond.

In addition, another 613 names are “non-existent, invented” and 184 names are duplicates, it said, indicating that it has found 1,224 irregularities in total.

Meanwhile, Orellana added to that list last month, when the United States updated its list of “corrupt” actors.

Arévalo leads the voting intention and promises a crusade against corruption, an endemic evil in Guatemala. The candidate rejects the prosecutor’s accusations and attributes them to persecution against his party.