The Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office raided this Friday the headquarters of the Semilla party, of the social democratic candidate Bernardo Arevalo, in a new action that clouded the presidential run-off campaign on August 20.

“The Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity in coordination with the PNC (National Civil Police) carries out a search procedure at the headquarters of the political party Movimiento Semilla,” located in the historic center of the capital, the Prosecutor’s Office said on Twitter.

The search began hours after the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) asked the country’s highest court to grant guarantees for the run-off, in which Arévalo must face former first lady Sandra Torres.

The TSE argued that there is “the threat” that these maneuvers “violate the Democratic Rule of Law, by not guaranteeing the exercise of the functions of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, of the Temporary Electoral Bodies and of the citizenry in general, for the development of an electoral process until its conclusion in an environment of freedom”.

“This act is part of the political persecution of the corrupt minority that knows that it is losing power day by day,” Arévalo told reporters when repudiating the raid this Friday.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that “the procedure (the search) is carried out to obtain evidence that strengthens the investigation” against Semilla for alleged irregularities in its creation in 2017.

Prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche began to take action against Semilla after the first round of elections on June 25, in which Arévalo gave the surprise by going to the ballot together with Torres.

Curruchiche’s and a judge’s actions against Semilla are seen in Guatemala and abroad as an attempt to remove Arévalo from the ballot.

Dozens of Arévalo supporters demonstrated outside the party headquarters as the raid progressed.

The raid on the headquarters of the Seed Movement is the flagrant demonstration of the political persecution that we have denounced. They don’t care about anything, and they’re not going to stop. But we will not stop either, because we are going to sow the seeds of change so that Guatemala… — Bernardo Arévalo de León 🌱 (@BArevalodeLeon) July 21, 2023

“Curruchiche is not a prosecutor, he is another criminal,” the protesters chanted about the official included in 2022 by the United States in the list of Central Americans involved in “corrupt and undemocratic acts.”

Besides, by order of Curruchiche, offices of the TSE were raided twice because it refuses to comply with the questioned order of Judge Fredy Orellana to disqualify Semilla.

The TSE argues that it cannot comply with that order because Guatemala’s own electoral law stipulates that no party can be suspended in the middle of an electoral process.

Orellana was also included this week by the United States in the “corrupt” list.

Police remove boxes with supposed evidence during a search of the Public Ministry at the headquarters of the Seed Movement.

Raid produces reactions abroad

After the facts, The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) expressed this Friday its “concern about interference in the electoral process in Guatemala, in a context of lack of independence of the Public Ministry and its Attorney General” Consuelo Porras.

In a statement, the IACHR urged the Guatemalan state to avoid “undue interference” in the electoral process and noted that there is a “lack of independence” both in the Public Ministry and in the country’s attorney general’s office.

The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, also condemned the intervention of the party headquarters and called to “immediately stop these attacks for political purposes and respect the electoral process as well as the democratic system.”

The European Union (EU), for its part, asked the Guatemalan authorities on Friday to respect “the integrity of the electoral process” in the Latin American country.

“The EU remains deeply concerned about the persistent attempts to undermine the integrity of the official results of the June 25 elections,” the spokesman for the head of community diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said in a statement.

“The 🇪🇺 remains deeply concerned about the persistent attempts to undermine the integrity of the official election results. These attempts to annul the results or undermine a democratic process would affect the international relations of 🇬🇹, including the EU” https://t.co/eX1A4o5IIR — European Union in Guatemala (@UEGuatemala) July 21, 2023

“Attempts to annul the election results certified by the country’s highest electoral authorities or undermine a democratic election would inevitably have an impact on Guatemala’s international relations, including with the EU,” the community club warned.

The United States also accused this Friday the Public Ministry of Guatemala of trying to “undermine the will of the Guatemalan people.” with the raid on the headquarters of the Seed Movement, a gesture that he considered typical of “dictatorships” like Nicaragua’s.

“Using judicial institutions in an arbitrary and political way are actions used by authoritarian governments, not only in Latin America but in other parts of the world. We see it in Cuba and Nicaragua. It is part of the manual of dictatorships,” he told efe a senior US government official on condition of anonymity.

