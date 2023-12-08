The political landscape in Guatemala has become turbulent following the recent electoral victory of Bernardo Arévalo de León. The country’s Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office), led by Attorney General Consuelo Porras, has launched a new case against the president-electquestioning the legitimacy of his victory in the August 20 elections and requesting the withdrawal of his immunity.

This movement joins a series of judicial actions initiated since July 12, in an attempt to reverse the electoral results.

The Prosecutor’s Office has declared that the elections won by Arévalo de León are invalid, citing alleged administrative irregularities of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. According to prosecutor Leonor Morales, the electoral records used in the elections are null and void, since they were not initially authorized by the Court.

This statement has generated a wave of controversy, with the lawyer and elected representative of the Semilla Movement, Andrea Zeceña, refuting the authority of the Public Ministry to annul the elections.

In addition, accusations have been made against Arévalo de León and his party, Movimiento Semilla, for alleged false signatures in his registration in 2018, as well as for receiving undeclared financial contributions and an alleged case of money laundering of $44,000. These accusations have led to a request to withdraw immunity also against deputy Samuel Pérez, a member of the party.

In response to these actions, the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) has condemned what it considers an “attempted coup d’état” by the Public Ministry. Secretary General Luis Almagro has urged the Guatemalan authorities to act against those responsible for this “attack against the constitutional order.”

Meanwhile, The Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Guatemala, under the presidency of Blanca Alfaro, has guaranteed the victory of Arévalo de León, stating that the results of the elections are signed and certified. However, they have recognized that a contrary ruling from the Constitutional Court could annul their decision.

This conflict comes at a critical time, with the visit of bipartisan US senators to Guatemala to observe the electoral process and advocate for respect for the rule of law in the region. Arévalo de León, for his part, has participated in a march with indigenous authorities in Guatemala City, demanding respect for the electoral results and democracy.

The situation in Guatemala is at a turning point, with the international community watching closely. Arévalo de León is scheduled to assume the presidency on January 14, succeeding current president Alejandro Giammattei, in a context of growing tension and challenges to democratic legitimacy.*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence and was reviewed by a journalist.