The attorney general and head of the Public Ministry of Guatemala, Consuelo Porras, asked the Government to act against the massive protests that are taking place against them. Porras is accused by protesters and the elected president, Bernardo Arévalo, of trying to undermine democracy in the nation. The prosecutor’s message arrives this Monday, October 9, when eight consecutive days have passed of an indefinite national strike that calls for the resignation of Porras, prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche and judge Fredy Orellana.

“Out with the corrupt from the Public Ministry”; “The vote of the people is respected”; “Coup plotters out.” These are some of the phrases inscribed on the signs carried by protesters outside the headquarters of the Public Ministry, in Guatemala City. With the aim of preventing a ‘coup d’état’, hundreds of citizens in Guatemala, in most of the 22 departments of the Central American country, have decided to continue with an indefinite national strike.

With collective indignation that grows every day, Prosecutor Porras asked the Government to take action against the protesters who even arrived this Monday at one of Porras’ residences to personally demand his resignation for trying to modify the results of the elections held. last June and August, won by Bernardo Arévalo.

“We are fed up with corruption and having the little we manage to earn every day taken away from us. “We do not agree that they do not want to leave power,” said Antonio Arias, one of the protesters present outside the home.

The prosecutor also called on the Ministry of the Interior to clear the country’s roads and highways, which have been closed for eight days. This Monday, at least 80 roads were blocked.

More sectors join the national discontent

Those supporting the demonstration are mainly indigenous communities, but students, doctors, merchants, transporters and other sectors of civil society joined. The market representatives announced that, if Porras and two other Public Ministry officials do not resign, they will maintain the closure of all markets.

In Antigua, an iconic city that attracts tourists, the entry and exit of vehicles is restricted. While in the capital, the day of resistance has been extended indefinitely.

The national strike began after the fourth raid on the headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, on November 29, promoted by the Public Ministry led by Porras. That day, in a chaotic errand, they took away boxes with the election results.

Since the promulgation of the results last August, which declared Arévalo as the winner, Porras began a process of judicial persecution against his movement, Semilla, with raids on its headquarters and even the disqualification of the party, which was later reversed.

For its part, the Executive of the acting president, Alejandro Giammatei, denied the declaration of a state of emergency as a measure to repress the protests. Yes, he asked the Organization of American States (OAS) to send a mission to mediate the conflict. Luis Almagro, president of the organization, accepted the request and said that he will begin a mediation process, through the establishment of dialogue tables.

With AFP and local media