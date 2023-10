Last Sunday, October 1, the ancestral indigenous authorities of Guatemala announced a progressive strike in the territories and without a time limit starting Monday. Their demand is the resignation of the attorney general, Consuelo Porras, the until now unbreakable spearhead of the Corruptos pact that seeks to ignore the electoral results and criminally disqualify the elected president Bernardo Arévalo and his party, Movimiento Semilla.

