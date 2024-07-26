Quetzaltenango, Guatemala.- Amid the violence in Chiapas, the Guatemalan government offered humanitarian assistance to displaced Mexicans, including shelters, food and medical care.

In a news release, the Guatemalan Government indicated that 249 Mexican people are in the Nueva Reforma Expansion Community, La Laguna Village, in the municipality of Cuilco, in the Department of Huehuetenango.

“The Government of Guatemala reports that, in response to the recent displacement of Mexican citizens to Cuilco, Huehuetenango, it has activated since last Monday the attention and response protocols to offer humanitarian assistance, as well as to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country,” it said in a statement.

“Under the leadership of Governor Elsa Hernández, effective coordination has been achieved between various institutions to support people who have fled from various municipalities in Chiapas, Mexico, seeking refuge in Guatemala,” he said.

REFORMA reported that hundreds of people from Chiapas who crossed the border arrived in four communities in the Municipality of Cuilco in a critical emotional situation.

“They arrived with a nervous breakdown, fear and high blood sugar, and they hardly want to talk,” said a woman in charge of one of the shelters at the Nueva Reforma Extension.

The Department of Huehuetenango has welcomed residents of Chiapas fleeing violence in the Sierra de Chiapas region due to the conflict between the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartels.

“Currently, it has been confirmed that 249 people are in the Nueva Reforma Expansion Community, La Laguna Village. The actions implemented so far include: Reinforcement of Territorial Security: The Ministry of National Defense has deployed more than 100 troops from the Fifth Infantry Brigade Mariscal Gregorio Solares, including Kaibiles and Military Police, to guarantee the integrity of the territory,” detailed the Government of Bernardo Arévalo.

Regarding public safety, he said that a contingent of at least 40 local police officers is responsible for maintaining security in the area.

“If necessary, the Ministry of the Interior will implement additional contingency protocols.”

He also said that Guatemalan authorities have set up a Municipal Emergency Operations Centre (COEM) in the local municipality, where a collection centre has been set up for the distribution of food supplies.

“The Mexican citizens are temporarily housed at the school in the Nueva Reforma Community, in the village of La Laguna. The Guatemalan Migration Institute, through the Sub-directorate for Attention and Protection of the Fundamental Rights of Migrants, has formed a commission dedicated to identifying and meeting the needs of those affected,” he added.

“The Government of Guatemala reaffirms its commitment to the protection and assistance of all people in vulnerable situations and appreciates the collaboration of the institutions involved in this effort.”