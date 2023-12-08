The elected president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo de León, says he is a victim of persecution by the Guatemalan MP | Photo: EFE/Edwin Bercián

The Guatemalan Public Ministry announced this Friday (8) that the presidential elections won this year by Bernardo Arévalo de León are invalid due to alleged administrative irregularities committed by the Supreme Electoral Court.

The prosecutor’s office, which Arévalo de León accused in September of attempting a “coup d’état” against him, reported that the electoral records used in the election “are null and void” because they were “not authorized” initially by the Supreme Electoral Court.

“The formats used were not those approved by the panel of magistrates,” said prosecutor Leonor Morales at a press conference, who considered that all votes for president, deputies, mayors and deputies of the Central American Parliament should be annulled.

The Public Ministry also presented two requests to withdraw Arévalo’s immunity to investigate him for alleged money laundering and falsification of documents in the constitution of his party, Semilla.

In November, the Public Ministry had already requested the withdrawal of the immunity of Arévalo and his deputy, Karin Herrera, for an alleged case of damage to the property of a state university in 2022.

Guatemala’s electoral process this year was tumultuous by legal disputes. In July, the Guatemalan Supreme Court suspended the second round, citing the need to evaluate complaints of irregularities in the first round made by nine parties. Then, the vote was released.

In August, after Arévalo’s victory, the Supreme Electoral Court of Guatemala temporarily suspended Semilla, following a request from the country’s Attorney General’s Office, which alleged irregularities in the formation of the party, pointing out forgeries in the signatures on the document for the party’s opening.

Regarding this Friday’s complaint, Semilla pointed out that the Guatemalan MP does not have “any authority” to declare the elections null and void. (With EFE Agency)