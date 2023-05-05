Friday, May 5, 2023
Guatemala | More than a thousand evacuated after Central America's most active volcano erupted

May 5, 2023
Ash fell on farms and villages up to 50 kilometers away.

in Central America Guatemalan authorities have evacuated more than a thousand people after the Fuego volcano erupted and spewed a huge cloud of ash around it.

In addition to the evacuations, the authorities had to close roads when ash fell on farms and villages located up to a hundred kilometers away.

According to the Population Protection Authority, 1,054 people from five different communities have been evacuated from the volcano’s slopes and moved to the safety of the sports hall.

The evacuations are still in progress.

